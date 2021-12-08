Connect with us

ICYMI: Precious Chikwendu & Joke Silva Get Honest about their Marriages & Experiences "#WithChude"

Get to know Adeolu Adefarasin in the latest episode of "Shop Talk"

Here's Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Tayo Aina shares His Ghana Experience in New Travel Vlog

Watch Oxlade perform "Pay Me" live on Glitch Africa

Let Ify's Kitchen Show You How to Make Delicious Party Jollof Rice

Make Smooth Almond Butter with Kikifoodies' Recipe

Bolajo Fawehinmi joins the 'Modelling Industry Manual' Episode of Taymesan's "Tea with Tay" Podcast

Nick Cannon Has Lost His Youngest Child Zen 💔

Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie's Vlogmas for Christmas Decor Ideas & Meal Inspiration

5 hours ago

In this episode of “#WithChude“, Chude Jideonwo and Precious Chikwendu talk about the abuse she faced in her marriage with politician Femi Fani-Kayode.

Watch the new episode below:

Catch up on the last episode below:

Joke Silva talks about watching her best friend and husband, veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs slowly slip away from her. She shares his experience with dementia, the impact it has had on their relationship and the moments of clarity she’s grateful for.

