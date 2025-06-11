Connect with us

Chude Jideonwo's 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Chude Jideonwo's 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th birthday was a celebration of love and legacy — from a surprise Lagos party to a soulful Mauritius escape.
Chude Jideonwo turned 40 with two gatherings that reflected different sides of his journey. One took place in Lagos and the other in Mauritius. Both were deeply personal in their own way.

In Lagos, what began as a quiet plan quickly changed. Former team members, people he had worked with over the past two decades, came together to organise a surprise celebration. Without him knowing, they handled everything from the guest list and venue to the food and performances.

“I’ve never heard of ex-staff organising a party for their ex-boss,” Jideonwo said. “Current staff, maybe, but not ex-staff. That’s exactly what made it special.”

He hadn’t expected a celebration. Years of leading teams had left him more withdrawn and less open to large gatherings. But when the night arrived, he was moved by the stories shared and the effort made by people who credited him with shaping parts of their lives.

After Lagos, he travelled to Mauritius with a small group of long-time friends. There was no formal itinerary, no public posts or announcements. The goal was rest, reflection and connection.

Without planning it, the weekend took on its own rhythm. One night was spent in spontaneous worship. Another ended in a 90s-themed party where everyone danced well past midnight.

The two gatherings, one organised in his honour and the other shaped by quiet presence, felt like a fitting way to mark a milestone.

Birthday celebration from Mauritius

See photos from the birthday party in Lagos

