The Looks at Veekee James' 30th Were Loud, Luxe and Worth Zooming In On

You need to see what your fave stars wore to Veekee James' birthday. The glam, the gowns, the gold, everything was next level.
When Veekee James invites you to a party, especially her 30th, you don’t just show up — you arrive. The theme was “Black, Gold and High Fashion.” And if there’s anything Nigerian fashion is known for, it’s making a theme feel like a movement.

There were women in sleek gowns, bold textures, and exaggerated silhouettes. Some had dramatic sleeves, plunging necklines, and all the detail that tells you someone really thought about this look. Some paired theirs with fascinators that made you do a double take. It felt like a scene straight out of a fashion week finale.

The guys didn’t fade into the background either. They rolled in looking just as sharp, with tuxedos and suits that went beyond the usual. Embellished lapels, bold cuts, a little shimmer here and there — they weren’t afraid to get creative.

In true Lagos fashion, it was a full-on style moment and celebration

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Korty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @korty_eo

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Uriel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Hauwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Content Creator (@h_a_u_w_a)

Idia Aisen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Shaggy Olusemo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Tobe Ugeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)

Simi Sanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Nelly Mbonu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Shaffy Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

Layola Oyatogun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Folagade Banks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiri Tobi Festus (@folagade_banks)

