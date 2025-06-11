Scoop
The Looks at Veekee James’ 30th Were Loud, Luxe and Worth Zooming In On
You need to see what your fave stars wore to Veekee James’ birthday. The glam, the gowns, the gold, everything was next level.
When Veekee James invites you to a party, especially her 30th, you don’t just show up — you arrive. The theme was “Black, Gold and High Fashion.” And if there’s anything Nigerian fashion is known for, it’s making a theme feel like a movement.
There were women in sleek gowns, bold textures, and exaggerated silhouettes. Some had dramatic sleeves, plunging necklines, and all the detail that tells you someone really thought about this look. Some paired theirs with fascinators that made you do a double take. It felt like a scene straight out of a fashion week finale.
The guys didn’t fade into the background either. They rolled in looking just as sharp, with tuxedos and suits that went beyond the usual. Embellished lapels, bold cuts, a little shimmer here and there — they weren’t afraid to get creative.
In true Lagos fashion, it was a full-on style moment and celebration
Osas Ighodaro
Hilda Baci
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Korty
Iyabo Ojo
Uriel
Hauwa
Idia Aisen
Shaggy Olusemo
Liquorose
Tobe Ugeh
Simi Sanya
Nelly Mbonu
Akin Faminu
Shaffy Bello
Layola Oyatogun
OkuSaga Adeoluwa
Folagade Banks
