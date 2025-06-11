The Looks at Veekee James’ 30th Were Loud, Luxe and Worth Zooming In On

When Veekee James invites you to a party, especially her 30th, you don’t just show up — you arrive. The theme was “Black, Gold and High Fashion.” And if there’s anything Nigerian fashion is known for, it’s making a theme feel like a movement.

There were women in sleek gowns, bold textures, and exaggerated silhouettes. Some had dramatic sleeves, plunging necklines, and all the detail that tells you someone really thought about this look. Some paired theirs with fascinators that made you do a double take. It felt like a scene straight out of a fashion week finale.

The guys didn’t fade into the background either. They rolled in looking just as sharp, with tuxedos and suits that went beyond the usual. Embellished lapels, bold cuts, a little shimmer here and there — they weren’t afraid to get creative.

In true Lagos fashion, it was a full-on style moment and celebration

Osas Ighodaro

Hilda Baci

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Korty

Iyabo Ojo

Uriel

Hauwa

Idia Aisen

Shaggy Olusemo

Liquorose

Tobe Ugeh

Simi Sanya

Nelly Mbonu

Akin Faminu

Shaffy Bello

Layola Oyatogun

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

Folagade Banks