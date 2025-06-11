Mariah Carey Served High-Drama Fashion in Back-to-Back BET Awards Looks

Mariah Carey knows how to make an entrance, and at the 2025 BET Awards, she did exactly that.

To kick off her performance of “Type Dangerous,” the first single from her upcoming 16th studio album, the icon stepped on stage in a mini dress that was all about high-impact glamour. The gold-toned piece featured a sculpted bodice that hugged her torso, an asymmetric hemline that added a playful edge, and subtle pleating that gave the skirt a soft swish as she moved. Her jewellery game was equally strong. Massive hoop earrings, a bold stack of glittering silver bracelets, and chunky platform heels in a matching gold finish.

But she wasn’t done. When she returned to accept the BET Ultimate Icon Award, she switched into full diva mode with a second outfit that was nothing short of show-stopping. The gown was floor-length and silver, with a body-hugging corset top that framed her silhouette and a softly flared skirt that moved like liquid under the lights. The visible boning on the bodice gave a vintage-lingerie feel, while the sweetheart neckline added just the right touch of softness. She layered on a sparkling diamond necklace with a grand gemstone and kept the bracelets from earlier, giving her look a sense of continuity with a whole new level of elegance.

Sharing the stage with fellow honourees Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin, Carey accepted her award with warmth and gratitude, looking every bit the icon she is in two unforgettable outfits.

See more photos of Mariah Carey below