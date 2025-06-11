Connect with us

This Look! Osas Ighodaro Brought the Heat to Veekee James’ 30th Birthday

Veekee James turned 30, and Osas Ighodaro’s look was the kind of fashion moment that lives rent-free in our heads. .
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but Osas Ighodaro has never missed a look. Not once. Not on the red carpet, not at brunch, and definitely not at Veekee James’ 30th birthday soiree.

You’d think after years of turning heads, she’d give us a break. But no. For Veekee James’ party, Osas showed up in a gold-toned, sheer dress covered in green sequins. There was a corset situation going on, of course, because what’s a party without a cinched waist? But what really got us were the shoulders. Two dramatic, shell-like structures rose up like fashion armour. You had no choice but to look.

And here’s the kicker: the dress was made by Veekee James herself. It tracks. Osas and Veekee have been a dream pairing for a while now. In fact, Veekee’s made all her AMVCA dresses for the last three year, and every time, it’s been a win. Her latest mother nature inspired outfit for this year’s AMVCA also showed how their fashion chemistry is still going strong.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

