This Look! Osas Ighodaro Brought the Heat to Veekee James’ 30th Birthday

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but Osas Ighodaro has never missed a look. Not once. Not on the red carpet, not at brunch, and definitely not at Veekee James’ 30th birthday soiree.

You’d think after years of turning heads, she’d give us a break. But no. For Veekee James’ party, Osas showed up in a gold-toned, sheer dress covered in green sequins. There was a corset situation going on, of course, because what’s a party without a cinched waist? But what really got us were the shoulders. Two dramatic, shell-like structures rose up like fashion armour. You had no choice but to look.

And here’s the kicker: the dress was made by Veekee James herself. It tracks. Osas and Veekee have been a dream pairing for a while now. In fact, Veekee’s made all her AMVCA dresses for the last three year, and every time, it’s been a win. Her latest mother nature inspired outfit for this year’s AMVCA also showed how their fashion chemistry is still going strong.