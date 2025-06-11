Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Veekee James really understood the birthday assignment. Actually, scratch that, she redefined it. The designer rocked not one, not two, but three different looks to celebrate her big day, and each one was hotter than the last. Are we surprised? Absolutely not!

She started strong with a floor-length, strapless silver sequin dress that sparkled from head to toe. Then came look number two, because of course there was a second act. For the cake moment—a giant, 30-tier confection because 30 deserves drama—Veekee switched into a multicoloured sequinned dress that was all about celebration and colour.

But wait. There’s more. The after-party called for something different, and Veekee gave us a mini dress moment. Structured, chic, and very much “I’m the designer, remember?” vibes.

Each outfit hit the mark. Each moment, styled to perfection.

See more photos below

