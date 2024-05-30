Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is a prestigious event celebrating excellence in African filmmaking. But beyond the awards themselves, the ceremony is known for its dazzling red carpet arrivals, where A-listers showcase their most glamorous looks. Osas Ighodaro is one such A-lister and stylish woman, consistently turning heads with her fashion choices at the AMVCA.

From the beginning, she always came in style! From the very first edition, Osas has impressed with her ability to represent her personality and celebrate Nigerian fashion designers. In 2013, she kicked things off with a shimmering Jovani gown. The following year, she co-hosted the event alongside Ik Osakioduwa and Vimbai Mutinhiri, rocking an Iconic Invanity design and dazzling in two additional outfits by April by Kunbi and Jewel by Lisa.

Her style continued to shine throughout the years: a bright red flowing gown by Styled By Youme in 2015, a Toju Foyeh pink ball gown in 2016, a striking Wana Sambo creation in 2017, and a statement-making Toju Foyeh yellow dress in 2018, and a Tubo green corset gown in 2020.

Then came COVID, and everyone stayed indoors protecting themselves from the pandemic.

After the pandemic hiatus, the AMVCA returned for its 8th edition in 2022. Osas, ever the stylish queen, stepped out in a flowing beaded VeeKee James dress, winning the “Best Dressed Female” award that night. The ceremony marked a double win for Osas, as she also took home her first “Best Actress in a Drama” award. In 2023, she returned in another VeeKee James creation, winning her second “Best Actress in a Drama or TV Series” award for her role in “Man Of God.”

Now to the most recent AMVCA10, Osas shined brightly in a stunning masterpiece by Veekee James, which also topped the BellaNaija Styles’ best dressed list for the event. Here, VeeKee James describes the creative process behind the outfit, from the initial concept to the final execution.

Osas’s fashion journey at the AMVCA is truly inspiring. We can’t wait to see what stunning looks she brings to the next edition.

Watch her style journey here: