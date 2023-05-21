Style
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 LEWKS From AMVCA 2023 Caught Everyone’s Attention
Each year, the AMVCA red carpet inevitably turns into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway—some are rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion.
We saw Nana Akua Addo cement herself once again as one of the best-dressed stars of the night after arriving on the red carpet in a form-fitting sculptural Cary Santiago masterpiece featuring 3D birds.
Also among this year’s best-dressed was Sharon Ooja Egwurube, who stole the show in a Sheye Oladejo heavenly textured two-piece featuring crystal embellishments and rosettes. We can’t fail to mention the sparkly new haircut that jazzed up her look to eleven. The night’s host, Zozibini Tunzi, served not one, not two, but three Lanre Da Silva head-turning shimmering pieces that live rent-free in our heads.
Looking through the evening’s most striking and daring ensembles offers a glimpse into the significance each celebrity attached to a lasting impression in the highly coveted best-dressed category of this year’s AMVCA awards. Combining elegance with individuality, presented below are the 12 standout stars who truly shone at the 2023 AMVCA awards.
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Stylist: @nenji_styled_me @nennnji
Photographer: @kunmi.owopetu
Designer: @tojufoyeh
Makeup: @feyisoge
Hair: @nekkyhairs
Creative Lead: @mrtaiwoadeyemi
Nana Akua Addo
Dress: @carysantiago7
Makeup: @flirtyfacesbybee
Photography: @photokulture
Hair: @hairbythekemiamusan
Styling: @yartelgh
Skin: @susanchanelbeauty
Zozibini Tunzi
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styled: @dahmola
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @oludavid
Styling assistant: @styledejavuu
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Osas Ighodaro
Dress: @veekeejames_official @veekee_james
Makeup: @dorannebeauty
Hair: @touchofibee @touchdcentral__
Videography: @_avidstudio
Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
Dress: @2207bytbally
Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @zantiara_lagos
Hair: @touchofibee
Sika Osei
Photography: @the.alfe
Styling: @hyperfashun @hfstylebook
Makeup: @tomi_ain
Hair: @adefunkeee@tnu_salon
Dress: @tojufoyeh
Jewellery – @gbengaartsmith
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Styling: @dahmola
Jewellery: @bozdiamonds
Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Ini Edo
Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hair: @synthiana_beautyparlour
Photography: @felixcrown
Diamonds: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers
Enado Odigie
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Hair: @styledbyessa
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Daniel Etim Effiong
Outfit: @dejiandkola
Shoes: @bants_foots
Photography: @horlaroflagos
Hair: @mastercut_lekki
Juliet Ibrahim
Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi
Designer: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @bare2beauty
Hair: @benflashess
Jewellery: @2kshop_ng @obidiiya
Photography: @stephn_ad
Thabang Mazibuko
Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Outfit: @jreason_
Photography: @itsboye of @smilesfotografi
Who Won Best Dressed At The AMVCAs 2023?
VOTE YOUR BEST LOOKS NOW ON
www.bellanaijastyle.com