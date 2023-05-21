BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 LEWKS From AMVCA 2023 Caught Everyone’s Attention

Each year, the AMVCA red carpet inevitably turns into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway—some are rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion.

We saw Nana Akua Addo cement herself once again as one of the best-dressed stars of the night after arriving on the red carpet in a form-fitting sculptural Cary Santiago masterpiece featuring 3D birds.

Also among this year’s best-dressed was Sharon Ooja Egwurube, who stole the show in a Sheye Oladejo heavenly textured two-piece featuring crystal embellishments and rosettes. We can’t fail to mention the sparkly new haircut that jazzed up her look to eleven. The night’s host, Zozibini Tunzi, served not one, not two, but three Lanre Da Silva head-turning shimmering pieces that live rent-free in our heads.

Looking through the evening’s most striking and daring ensembles offers a glimpse into the significance each celebrity attached to a lasting impression in the highly coveted best-dressed category of this year’s AMVCA awards. Combining elegance with individuality, presented below are the 12 standout stars who truly shone at the 2023 AMVCA awards.

