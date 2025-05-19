Kehinde Ajose: Why AMVCA Is More Than an Award Show

Clad in a sharp red suit on Saturday, the 10th of May, I arrived at Eko Hotel ready to soak in the spectacle, not just as an observer but as someone who understands the power of presence. Even before the event officially kicked off, the venue was already buzzing with energy. Eko Hotel had transformed into a bevvy of activities—celebrities and content creators were seen having mini photoshoots at different corners. This wasn’t just another award show; it was a cultural and commercial phenomenon.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is often seen as a glamorous night of celebration, where stars shine, awards are presented, and fashion takes centre stage. However, beneath the glitz and red carpet smiles lies an event that goes beyond just handing out plaques. What many don’t realise is that the AMVCA is a marketing goldmine. It serves as a battlefield for visibility, a runway for strategic positioning, and a networking haven for those serious about elevating their brands.

Why Brands Flock to AMVCA

Brands do not just show up for the fun of it. From beverage companies to skincare brands and tech platforms, everyone wants in on the AMVCA pie. Why? Because visibility is currency. The massive media coverage, influencer chatter and celebrity mentions are the kind of brand exposure money can’t easily buy elsewhere. Associating with the AMVCA rubs some of that prestige and pop culture relevance onto them.

Brands understand this clearly. They don’t just sponsor, they strategically embed themselves in the AMVCA experience. From branded content segments and product placements to VIP lounge takeovers and red-carpet activations, these brands use the AMVCA as a springboard to remain top-of-mind for consumers. It’s not about slapping a logo somewhere but curating an immersive brand moment that taps into the culture. These brands know that cultural relevance sells. When their logos flash behind a star giving an emotional speech or appear in a viral Instagram post from the red carpet, they’re strategically aligning with influence.

For Personal Brands, It’s a Visibility Jackpot

Winning an AMVCA is great, but showing up might be just as valuable. From rising actors to content creators and stylists, simply being present, serving a look and networking smartly can lead to brand collaborations, new acting gigs and endorsement deals. What the public sees is fashion and fun. What the savvy personal brand sees is a stage to amplify authority, increase Google searches, gain social media followers and make industry connections. In a world where clout is capital, the AMVCA is a legitimate clout accelerator.

Influencers Use the Red Carpet as a Campaign Platform

The attendees aren’t just dressing up for vanity. Influencers and creators use this moment to launch fashion statements, reposition their image, and even debut partnerships subtly. That flowing gown or dramatic beauty look? Sometimes sponsored. These creators are tapping into the AMVCA buzz to push their brand value higher, knowing millions are watching.

Some may dismiss the theatrics, but this is not merely dressing up—this is marketing.

The AMVCA is a Networking Powerhouse

One after-party can change your life. At AMVCA, you’ll find decision-makers from Netflix, Showmax, Africa Magic, and top production studios in the same room. It’s where DMs get answered faster because you met in person. It’s where producers mentally cast their next project just by observing someone’s charisma and presence.

This event is the Nigerian entertainment industry’s LinkedIn in flesh and blood. While on the red carpet, when Ariyike Dimples was being interviewed, she touched on why it’s so important to show up at the AMVCA, highlighting that it provides a strategic platform for networking that can open more doors in the industry.

Why It’s Important to Show Up

Even if you’re not nominated, your presence is important for positioning. Stylists, makeup artists, actors and fashion designers all benefit from being part of the AMVCA narrative. Missing the event isn’t just about fear of missing out; it also means lost media impressions, missed opportunities for relationship building, and a gap in your brand story. You don’t need to win an award to succeed at the AMVCA. The AMVCA red carpet is never just about fabric—it’s about conversation starters. The AMVCA red carpet is a billboard for influence.

The AMVCA is more than just an event; it’s a platform where visibility transforms into victory. It’s a place where the entertainment industry meets business, and brands not only present themselves but also achieve significant growth. In just one night, stars emerge, narratives change, and new empires are established—woven with sequins, highlighted by soundbites, and energised by presence.