Connect with us

Events Style

All The #AMVCA9 After-Party Outfits You Need to See!

Career Events Promotions

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

Events

BN Red Carpet Fab: #AMVCA9 Nominee Gala

Events News Promotions

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Events News Promotions

The 'Fun Booth': The TECNO booth was a Favourite at AMVCA African Day

Events Movies & TV News

Tobi Bakre, Osas Ighodaro, “Anikulapo”, “Brotherhood” Win Big At The 9th AMVCAs | Full List

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

Events Promotions

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Events Style

Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Events

All The #AMVCA9 After-Party Outfits You Need to See!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After the ceremony for the annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the best of the best in African film spent the night at several after-parties.

The AMVCA After-Party took place at the Eko Hotel just after the award show wrapped up, and the stars looked amazing in their outfits, all ready to party.

See all the fab looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?
css.php