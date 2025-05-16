A Fusion of Style and Excitement: Heineken brought the Heat at the AMVCA 2025 Afterparty!

After a week-long celebration of African cinema, style, and cultural brilliance, the AMVCA Afterparty—hosted by one of the world’s international beers, Heineken—was the final act that brought it all together. It was a perfectly curated experience that fused fashion, music, and premium refreshment in true Heineken style.

Set against the backdrop of Lagos nightlife and the lingering thrill of the awards, Heineken turned the night into a bold cultural statement. The energy was electric, the crowd impeccably styled, and every detail, down to the drinks, carried the mark of a brand that knows how to show up with intention.

In one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, the night featured a showstopping runway moment spotlighting the Heineken 45 Collection. Styled on some of Nigeria’s most recognisable fashion and lifestyle influencers—Frances Theodore, Diana Eneje, Sheggz Olusemo, Saga Adeolu, and Yemi Cregx—the collection fused expressive streetwear with contemporary silhouettes and a premium finish. It was an expression of self, fashion, and culture, the kind of moment that feels right with Heineken.

The Heineken 45cl bottle also made a striking impression throughout the night. Though introduced just last year, it stood out once again—sleek in form, modern in feel, and purposefully designed for a new generation of modern premium consumers. Whether in cocktails or served chilled, it proved that premium isn’t just about taste—it’s about experience.

DJs Wanni x Handi, alongside Hypeman Shoddy, also brought infectious energy to the night, keeping guests energised and fully immersed with music sets that amplified the celebration.

In hosting the AMVCA Afterparty, Heineken didn’t just close the week—it set a new bar for what brand experiences can look like in Nigeria’s entertainment space. It was proof that a beer brand can be more than a drink—it can shape style, sound, and culture.

Heineken has always embraced opportunities to create bold and premium experiences for our consumers, said Kola Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Nigerian Breweries The AMVCA Afterparty allowed us to show up in a way that celebrates our consumers’ lifestyles, from the fashion and music they love and, of course, the premium beer they enjoy. This is Heineken evolving alongside culture.



From the runway to the bar—and every beat on the dancefloor in between—Heineken delivered a night of cultural experience, and a stylish toast to everything the AMVCA represents.



Sponsored Content