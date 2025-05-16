Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Fusion of Style and Excitement: Heineken brought the Heat at the AMVCA 2025 Afterparty!

Events Living

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Just Got More Exciting with Tyla as Host

Events Promotions

STER and German Embassy Lead a National Call for Women in Power

Events Promotions

Unlocking Global Institutional Growth: Edelman Africa launches Regional Advisory Team

Events Promotions

Discover the Stars Who Stole the Spotlight in Swarovski at AMVCA 2025

Events News

Unleashed 4 Takeover Ends on a High as Grant’s Whisky Delivers an Iconic After-Party Experience

Events News Promotions

BEYOND Fitness Africa Debuts Transformative Wellness Experience at ISIMI Lagos

Events Promotions

Inside WISCAR's Exclusive Book Reading: A Powerful Morning of Mentorship and Leadership

Events Promotions

Amstel Malta is Set to Shine at AMVCA 2025, Promising a Night of Fashion, Music, and Unmatched Glamour

Events News Promotions

Bellazir Energy Officially Launches, Sets Sights on Transforming Nigeria’s Downstream Sector

Events

A Fusion of Style and Excitement: Heineken brought the Heat at the AMVCA 2025 Afterparty!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After a week-long celebration of African cinema, style, and cultural brilliance, the AMVCA Afterparty—hosted by one of the world’s international beers, Heineken—was the final act that brought it all together. It was a perfectly curated experience that fused fashion, music, and premium refreshment in true Heineken style.

Set against the backdrop of Lagos nightlife and the lingering thrill of the awards, Heineken turned the night into a bold cultural statement. The energy was electric, the crowd impeccably styled, and every detail, down to the drinks, carried the mark of a brand that knows how to show up with intention.

In one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, the night featured a showstopping runway moment spotlighting the Heineken 45 Collection. Styled on some of Nigeria’s most recognisable fashion and lifestyle influencers—Frances Theodore, Diana Eneje, Sheggz Olusemo, Saga Adeolu, and Yemi Cregx—the collection fused expressive streetwear with contemporary silhouettes and a premium finish. It was an expression of self, fashion, and culture, the kind of moment that feels right with Heineken.

The Heineken 45cl bottle also made a striking impression throughout the night. Though introduced just last year, it stood out once again—sleek in form, modern in feel, and purposefully designed for a new generation of modern premium consumers. Whether in cocktails or served chilled, it proved that premium isn’t just about taste—it’s about experience.

DJs Wanni x Handi, alongside Hypeman Shoddy, also brought infectious energy to the night, keeping guests energised and fully immersed with music sets that amplified the celebration.

In hosting the AMVCA Afterparty, Heineken didn’t just close the week—it set a new bar for what brand experiences can look like in Nigeria’s entertainment space. It was proof that a beer brand can be more than a drink—it can shape style, sound, and culture.

Heineken has always embraced opportunities to create bold and premium experiences for our consumers, said Kola Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Nigerian Breweries

The AMVCA Afterparty allowed us to show up in a way that celebrates our consumers’ lifestyles, from the fashion and music they love and, of course, the premium beer they enjoy. This is Heineken evolving alongside culture.

From the runway to the bar—and every beat on the dancefloor in between—Heineken delivered a night of cultural experience, and a stylish toast to everything the AMVCA represents.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php