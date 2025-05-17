Konga 103.7FM Targets Youth Audience with Campus Activation Rollout

As part of its determined efforts to enhance youth engagement and further expand its listener base, Konga 103.7FM is set to implement its KongaFM On Campus activation program across a range of major higher education institutions located within Lagos State, an initiative designed to connect more directly with the student population in Nigeria.

The activation, which kicks off this quarter, is aimed to create a stronger presence in youth-driven spaces while building a dynamic and loyal student community around the Konga 103.7FM brand.

This initiative is more than just expanding our reach. It’s also about building real-time, two-way conversations with the next generation, said Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, Konga Communications. We’re going where the energy is, which are the campuses, in order to connect, collaborate, and empower the voices that will shape tomorrow.

Through exciting on-campus events, live radio segments, talent hunts, giveaways, and wellness-focused pop-ups, Konga 103.7FM aims to:

Promote awareness around youth-centric shows like The Juice Box, Campus Holla!, and Traffic & Tunes.

Showcase entrepreneurship stories with students through programmes like Students In Business.

Discover and amplify fresh talents in business, journalism, and content creation.

Support mental health, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship conversations on and off air

The campus activation will also serve as a listening tour, providing students with the opportunity to share feedback and co-create content that reflects their daily lives, aspirations, and challenges.

With this campaign, Konga 103.7FM aims to further its mission, which involves platforming businesses, providing information and entertainment, and offering inspiration, while also seeking to connect with Nigeria’s vibrant youth population.

Get In Touch With Konga 103.7FM:

By Phone: For partnerships, campus ambassador inquiries, or media requests, please call on 0803 559 7015.

Online: Listen to live broadcast from anywhere by visiting kongafm.com.

Social Media: Stay connected and receive updates by following the official handle @konga103.7FM on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga 103.7FM