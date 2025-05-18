EcoAction Summit Empowers 1200+ in Ekiti With Tools for Growth, Sustainability & Success

The AWP Network has officially launched the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair. The EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair took place on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Ekiti State, Nigeria.

The two-day capacity-building program was established for deliberate action towards reducing poverty and for empowering the informal sector. The initiative was created to support women and youth economically while contributing to environmental sustainability.

The Ekiti State EcoAction Summit was organized by The African Women Power (AWP) Network, led by Mary Olushoga in collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement, led by James (J.B.) Folorunsho, Special Adviser and Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement.

Sessions conducted within the two-day program were led by subject matter experts to include Uche Ozorbemem, popularly known as “The Creative Nerd.” Ozorbemem, Chief Storyteller at The Creativenerd Studios, taught participants how to leverage their digital capacity.

NICERT CEO, Annabel Kamuche educated participants on how to access international markets; and the intensive business plan session was conducted by Aderemi Ademiju, business growth coach. Other members of the Ekiti State EcoAction organizing committee included Dr. Abimbola Oni – Technical Advisor to the Ekiti State Governor, Kikelola Aruwajoye-Ajayi; Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State, Oluwatobi Oyeyemi – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State; Engineer Samuel Ogundare, Engineer Bolanle Oladele, and Oluwaseun Malomo – all of whom represented the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of The AWP Network states;

The AWP Network is on a mission and the launch of the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair makes it very clear that we not only understand our mission, but we are on the path to accomplishing more complex goals. The event in Ekiti was an absolute success. We celebrate our local and international partners, and we are glad to have launched in Ekiti. We look forward to returning in 2026 with a much better agenda and drive.

The event was at capacity with over 1200 attendees. Food was provided and cash prizes were won. Program participants learned how to pitch their businesses, boost their self-confidence and self-esteem.

It is important to highlight that one of the major outcomes of the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair is to help launch new businesses by assisting those who otherwise cannot afford it with their CAC business name registration.

This program is fully supported by UK International Development, The Nigeria National Plastic Action Partnership, and The Global Plastic Action Partnership.

