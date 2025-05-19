Konga 103.7FM Hits 1.6M Listeners in 4 Months

Having officially commenced broadcasting just four months ago, Konga 103.7FM, Nigeria’s unique Hit Music & Commerce radio station based in Lagos, is already exerting a considerable influence across the nation. This innovative station is actively moving beyond the established norms of traditional radio and fundamentally transforming the ways in which Nigerian listeners interact with both entertainment programming and retail offerings.

Since its launch in January 2025, the Lagos-based station has rapidly gained traction, amassing over 1.6 million daily listeners, delivering an unprecedented blend of music, ministry, and marketplace innovation.

“We knew Nigerians wanted more from their radio experience. More music, more meaning, and more value,” said Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, Konga Communications. “And with Konga 103.7FM, we’re delivering all three.”

A standout feature of the station’s offering is Morning Inspiration, a faith-driven show airing every weekday from 5 am to 7 am. The show has become a daily staple for thousands across Lagos and beyond, offering a powerful blend of gospel music, spiritual conversations, and uplifting stories from everyday Nigerians.

“It’s more than a show. It’s a spiritual alarm clock,” said Ayo Jimi, Content Strategist, Konga 103.7FM. “We’re waking people up not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.”

One notable innovation of Konga 103.7FM is “Shop On Radio.” This live-commerce feature has reportedly generated over 90,000 real-time product orders through its integration with Konga.com, allowing radio listeners to shop for announced deals without needing to open a browser or use excess data.

This is especially significant as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently approved a 50% increase in data tariffs. KongaFM’s voice-first shopping solution is now offering a much-needed lifeline for budget-conscious consumers, letting them order essentials by simply dialing a number or texting their interest during a broadcast.

Customers in Lagos also enjoy same-day delivery on purchases made before noon, supported by Konga’s robust logistics infrastructure.

With an aggressive expansion plan, partnerships in the works, and strong listener feedback, Konga 103.7FM is poised to continue breaking new ground.

You can access Konga 103.7 FM in Lagos on your radio at 103.7 FM. For continuous listening, a 24/7 online stream is available at KongaFM.com.

