Lagos Leather Fair 2025: Africa’s Leather Industry Takes Center Stage

The 8th edition of the Lagos Leather Fair (LLF 2025) is set to take place from June 28-29, 2025, at the Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This event serves as an unmissable celebration of Africa’s thriving leather industry and functions as a call for innovation and transformation.

Under the inspiring theme of “DESIGNING FOR TOMORROW,” LLF 2025 is poised to revolutionise the African leather scene, gathering visionary designers, master artisans, pioneering entrepreneurs, and key industry figures to map out an exciting new era for leather craftsmanship on the continent.

Africa’s leather industry is a sleeping giant bursting with potential,” says Femi Olayebi, the creative force behind Femi Handbags and the visionary Convener of Lagos Leather Fair. “LLF 2025 is more than an event; it’s a dynamic movement dedicated to unleashing opportunities, sparking crucial dialogues, and arming ‘leatherpreneurs’ with the insight and connectivity necessary for progress. ‘Designing for Tomorrow’ isn’t just a theme—it’s a rallying cry. The future demands innovation, teamwork, and unwavering excellence. It’s time to seize that future and make it our own.

Since its groundbreaking launch in 2017, LLF has evolved beyond a mere annual event into a significant catalyst for innovation, market expansion, and international recognition of African leather brands. This year’s Fair takes an unprecedented leap forward, not just showcasing talent but delivering solutions, empowering leatherpreneurs to navigate challenges and assert their rightful place on the global stage.

LLF is transforming into a year-round force for change, leveraging strategic partnerships to tackle critical industry challenges, including raw material access, supply chain efficiency, financing, global market ambitions, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Highlights of LLF 2025:

– Exhibitions: Discover a curated array of Africa’s most exquisite leather brands.

– Runway Shows: Witness breathtaking showcases of innovative design and craftsmanship.

– LLF Awards: Celebrate the pioneers lighting the path for African leather’s future.

– Masterclasses & Conversations: Hear from 18 industry-leading speakers on groundbreaking topics such as AI in leather design and the nuances of cross-border payments.

– Workshops: Gain hands-on experience with experts like the UK’s own Bill Amberg.

– The LLF Accelerator & Leatherpreneur Challenge: An unrivalled platform for emerging brands to gain funding, mentorship, and strategic growth advice.

LLF 2025 is a convergence of creativity and action, driving the narrative of Africa’s leather potential. Will you be part of this thrilling transformation?

Seats are filling up fast, stories are waiting to be told, and Africa’s leather future is calling. Secure your place by registering here.

For sponsorship opportunities or participation details, please send an email to [email protected], and for press accreditation or media inquiries, click here.

For more information, visit here or follow @lagosleatherfair on Instagram to be a part of the recognised Africa’s leather evolution.

About Lagos Leather Fair

The Lagos Leather Fair stands as a vibrant and inspiring showcase of Nigeria's rich leather craftsmanship. Through its dynamic exhibitions, interactive conversations and workshops, and captivating runway shows, the fair functions as a platform for fostering creativity, innovation, and economic growth within the leather industry.

