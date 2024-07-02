LLF Maintains its Seven-Year Streak as One of Africa’s Leading Leather Fairs

Picking up from the first day of The Lagos Leather Fair 2024, on June 29th, the fair’s second day continued sparking creativity amongst leather designers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts in attendance. The day featured a variety of impactful sessions and activities for business-minded individuals looking to build and expand their creative enterprises.

Starting off with a workshop titled “Photography as a Branding Tool: Optimizing Visual Storytelling and Brand Communication,” LLF attendees learnt from visionary photographer, Kola Oshalusi on ways to craft engaging visual elements that resonate with their audience. The session gave tangible insights on how creatives can leverage photography as a storytelling tool that connects their brands to people.

LLF immersed its audience in both the creative and business side of the leather and creative industry with a following session that engaged attendees on how to manage finances and maintain profitable and sustainable business frameworks. Subject-matter experts Omobowale Biobaku, Arthur Nkemeh, Taba Peterside and Sinmi Olayebi drove the conversation titled “From Passion to Profit: Taking Charge of your Finances for Sustainable Business Growth” – providing valuable strategies on making informed financial decisions across one’s entrepreneurial journey.

The event also featured a Pitch-A-Leather-Biz session where budding leather entrepreneurs got to pitch their businesses to investors for a shot at up to one million naira in equity free investment. The session was charged with promise and excitement for the future of leather designs and the emerging businesses that will drive its growth. The winning pitches were from Justin Ugogadi (Avankra), Abisola Opeyemi (Royal Bags), and Biodun Ariori (The Shoe Blocc).

Bringing the two-day event to a climax, were the prestigious LLF Awards which recognized and celebrated the efforts of leather designers and creatives in the industry across the categories: Trailblazer Award, Most Innovative Designer, Brand Excellence, Best Booth Design, Best Curated Instagram, and Best New Brand. Respective winners of the awards were Obi Leather, Gbenga Artsmith, Aaboux, Morin.o, Solely Eko, and Lareeyn (whose award for Best New Brand was presented by the Special Advisor to the President on Creative and Digital Economy, Fegho John Umunubo).

The celebration ended with raffle draws and giveaways from some of LLF’s sponsors Remita, Wema Bank and Ananse.com. ALAT by Wema Bank’s ‘Spin the Wheel’ Contest awarded winners with special prizes, including a N100,000 cash prize and digital devices.

Similarly, in a raffle draw presented by Ananse.com, a lucky attendee, Adedoyin Adefolabi won one million naira.

With a constant flow of leather enthusiasts and shoppers moving between exhibitors, and learning the craft of the leather industry, LLF 2024’s second and last day offered a wholesome, tailored experience for everyone.

LLF began as an initiative from Femi Olayebi (FemiHandbags) and has now become a staple event to look out for within the leather ecosystem. A common sentiment is that every year has been a unique and worthwhile experience that leaves you filled, yet ready for more. We look forward to what 2025 brings for leather.

