ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went
Whiskey met fashion as Nigerian workwear brand, This Is Us unveiled its exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with leading whiskey brand, Johnnie Walker at the Walkers Mix last Saturday, the 29th of June, 2024.
Tagged “Walk With Us”, the collection features an array of minimalist workwear made from homegrown Funtua Cotton and the famous African Indigo dye, all 100% produced in Nigeria.
BellaNaija Style was at the Walkers Mix to witness the unveiling and sales of this fantastic African collection, graced by dignitaries and style stars from Akin Faminu to Dodos Uvieghara. Check out our coverage below for details, and hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:
An Overview of the Event Space
Osato Evbuomwan, the Marketing Manager of International Premium Spirit and Reserve Brands at Diageo Nigeria. spoke to BellaNaija‘s Dorcas Anya about the event:
Watch Oroma Cookey-Gam, the Founder of This Is Us speak about the event and the initiative behind the “Walk With Us” Collection:
Check out some chic guest looks below:
Motara Thomas, better known as Sìsí Motàrá was at the event:
Some Fun Moments
Watch this Snippet from the Runway Show
A Lil Message from Falana
Your Upclose Take at Some of the Models & ‘Walk With Us’ Collection Pieces
Some Style Stars Having Fun at the Event
