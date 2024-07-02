ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

Connect with us

BN TV

2 hours ago

Whiskey met fashion as Nigerian workwear brand, This Is Us unveiled its exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with leading whiskey brand, Johnnie Walker at the Walkers Mix last Saturday, the 29th of June, 2024.

Tagged Walk With Us, the collection features an array of minimalist workwear made from homegrown Funtua Cotton and the famous African Indigo dye, all 100% produced in Nigeria.

BellaNaija Style was at the Walkers Mix to witness the unveiling and sales of this fantastic African collection, graced by dignitaries and style stars from Akin Faminu to Dodos Uvieghara. Check out our coverage below for details, and hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:

An Overview of the Event Space

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Osato Evbuomwan, the Marketing Manager of International Premium Spirit and Reserve Brands at Diageo Nigeria. spoke to BellaNaija‘s Dorcas Anya about the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Watch Oroma Cookey-Gam, the Founder of This Is Us speak about the event and the initiative behind the “Walk With Us” Collection:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Check out some chic guest looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Motara Thomas, better known as Sìsí Motàrá was at the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Some Fun Moments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Watch this Snippet from the Runway Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

A Lil Message from Falana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Your Upclose Take at Some of the Models & ‘Walk With Us’ Collection Pieces

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Some Style Stars Having Fun at the Event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Do you have a collection launch; fashion, beauty, or lifestyle event coming up soon? Reach out to [email protected] for coverage and feature inquiries.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

