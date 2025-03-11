Discover the Key Insights from Johnnie Walker’s Leadership at the Trace Summit 2025

The African music industry is at a turning point. With its influence spreading across the globe, the question is no longer about its potential but how to sustain its growth, ensure equitable ownership, and maximize its economic impact.

On Day 2 of the Trace Summit, three senior executives from Diageo—Obinna Anyalebechi, Anna Joy Michira, and Ifeoma Agu—brought bold perspectives to these conversations, shedding light on what it will take for African music to scale even further.

The $1 Billion Question: Attracting Investment into African Music

Obinna Anyalebechi, Managing Director of Serengeti Breweries (a Diageo company), tackled one of the industry’s biggest challenges: securing large-scale investment.

He highlighted the undeniable global appeal of African music but emphasized that unlocking billion-dollar investments requires structural improvements.

“Investors need confidence in the industry’s long-term profitability,” he explained, pointing to stronger distribution networks, transparent royalty systems, and brand partnerships as key drivers of financial backing.

He also underscored the role of brands like Johnnie Walker in creating commercial opportunities for artists, ensuring that African music isn’t just celebrated but also financially sustainable.

Who Owns African Music? The Battle for Cultural Intellectual Property

In an era where African music dominates global charts, Anna Joy Michira, Marketing and Innovations Director for Diageo South, West, and Central Africa, explored the critical issue of ownership.

“We’re witnessing a cultural renaissance, but who really benefits from it?” she asked. Michira unpacked the complexities of intellectual property, from artists maintaining control over their masters to ensuring fair compensation in international collaborations.

She called for stronger legal frameworks and artist education to prevent exploitation, emphasizing that Africa’s cultural capital should remain in African hands.

African Music as an Economic and Tourism Powerhouse

Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers, and Advocacy for Diageo South, West, and Central Africa, highlighted music’s transformative power beyond entertainment. “African music isn’t just a sound—it’s an economic engine,” she stated, pointing to its impact on tourism, job creation, and brand partnerships.

Ifeoma discussed how music festivals, international collaborations, and strategic brand investments are turning Africa into a global cultural hub. She stressed that brands like Johnnie Walker play a crucial role in amplifying African talent while driving economic opportunities that extend beyond the music industry itself.

The Future of African Music: Beyond the Stage

The insights from Johnnie Walker’s leadership at the TRACE Summit reinforced a clear message: the African music industry is on the brink of unprecedented growth, but it needs strategic investment, strong ownership rights, and a sustainable economic model to reach its full potential.

As African music continues to captivate the world, it’s crucial that we support and amplify the voices that are driving the culture forward, adds Ifeoma Agu. At Johnnie Walker, we believe in the power of music to create change, to connect, and to inspire. Our involvement in the Trace Music Awards & Summit is a testament to our belief in African talent and our commitment to ensuring that the world takes notice.

As brands, artists, and industry stakeholders continue to push boundaries, the conversation must shift from celebrating African music’s success to securing its future. Johnnie Walker remains committed to championing this movement—walking alongside Africa’s brightest talents as they shape the next era of global music culture.

