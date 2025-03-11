Ojulari Olasunkanmi Unveils ‘The Other Side of Midnight’ | Exploring the Unseen Power of Lagos Nightlife

‘The Other Side of Midnight’, the highly anticipated book by Ojulari Olasunkanmi, popularly known as Sunky O, made its grand debut on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in an extraordinary two-part launch that reflected the very essence of the book, an intricate blend of intellect, culture, and the pulse of Lagos nightlife.

Reflecting on his inspiration, during the Media Chat held last Wednesday, 26th February 2025, Sunky O emphasized his mission to challenge misconceptions about nightlife and highlight its influence beyond revelry.

Lagos nightlife is not just about the music and the parties, it is a thriving economy, a hub for power moves, and a subculture that defines our global identity, he stated.

Olasunkanmi is no stranger to documenting the intricacies of nightlife. Prior to The Other Side of Midnight, he created a compelling documentary series “Nightlife in Lasgidi” that examined the evolution of nightlife in Nigeria, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its cultural, social, and financial significance.

A series that got an AMVCA nomination for best documentary (unscripted). This earlier work laid the foundation for deeper conversations, sparking curiosity about the industry’s impact beyond entertainment.

Speaking about the book’s title, Sunky O shared how The Other Side of Midnight emerged from a simple yet profound realization: “When others are sleeping, we are balling.” This sentiment encapsulates the nightlife ecosystem, a world that remains unseen by many but powers the city’s heartbeat.

On March 1st, 2025, the book launch event began at Roving Heights bookstore, Landmark, where an insightful conversation set the tone for what was to come.

Hosted by the charismatic Swit Ope, the launch attracted a dynamic audience, including Bukky George-Taylor, Beverly Osu, Madhiya, and a gathering of literary minds, cultural enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders. Conversations revolved around the book’s core themes—the economic and cultural power of nightlife, the structures that sustain it, and how it has evolved into a force that places Nigeria on the global entertainment map.

Sunky O, known for his keen insight into socio-cultural shifts, shared that The Other Side of Midnight was born out of a deep-seated need to challenge negative perceptions of nightlife while shedding light on its influence.

Lagos nightlife has transcended being just an avenue for entertainment, it is an economic powerhouse, a space where power moves happen, and a subculture that has placed Nigeria on the global map, he stated.

As the sun set, the celebration transitioned to The Library Club, VI, where a more intimate and immersive experience awaited. Under the warm glow of a beautifully curated setting, nightlife architects, industry leaders, and tastemakers gathered for an elegant evening featuring champagne courtesy of Laurent Perrier.

It was a night of deep conversations, high-energy exchanges, and an atmosphere that embodied the spirit of the book—a world that thrives in the dark yet fuels an economy that never sleeps.

With The Other Side of Midnight now officially launched, the conversation extends beyond the book, into boardrooms, clubs, and cultural spaces where nightlife is more than an experience; it is an enterprise. The Other Side of Midnight is now available for purchase on Sellar, Amazon Book store & Roving Heights for physical copies.

Sponsored Content