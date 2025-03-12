Empowering Women in Tech: PalmPay’s IWD Masterclass Trains over 100 participants and Awards 10 internships

Connect with us

Cross section of the 10 lucky graduates that were awarded 6 months internship opportunity at PalmPay at the just concluded PalmPay Purple Woman 2.0 Masterclass which was held in Lagos recently.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, PalmPay, a leading financial technology company, successfully hosted the second edition of its “PalmPay Purple Woman 2.0 Masterclass.” This three-day event, held from March 6 to March 8, brought together over 100 exceptional women aged 18 – 30, selected through a competitive process to receive intensive training in various tech disciplines.

Speaking on the theme of the program titled” Accelerating the Future of Payments: Women, AI and Fintech, the Head, Marketing and Communications, PalmPay Nigeria, Femi Hanson, noted that

“since the masterclass commenced 2 days ago, we have had over 100 women trained on HR, Data Analysis, Product Management, Software Engineering, DevOps, UX/UI, and Digital Marketing.

We recognize that technology is a powerful enabler, and for too long, women have been underrepresented in the fintech and tech industries. That is why PalmPay is committed to breaking barriers, providing access to digital skills, and creating pathways for women to thrive in the world of finance and technology.”

Hanson encouraged participants to leverage the knowledge shared, network with peers, and embrace the limitless opportunities ahead. The training was organized in collaboration with distinguished industry leaders, including Kemi Okusanya, CEO of Hydrogen Pay; Lara Osunsoko, Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic Pensions; and Obianuju Odukwe, Vice President, Digital Ecosystems at Interswitch Group.

On the final day, ten outstanding participants were awarded six-month internships across various PalmPay departments. This opportunity allows them to gain hands-on experience and further their skills within a leading Fintech environment.

This year’s International Women’s Day, which has a theme “ Accelerate Action’ reinforces the significant role of women in the socio-economic development of society. IWD is a day to call for gender parity in line with sustainable development goal (SDG) 5 and honour women for their contribution to the political, economic, and cultural sphere.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians, actively driving financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.palmpay.com

