Events

The Royal Oath: A Bold Fusion of African Heritage and Fashion at Africana Experience Live 2025

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Africana Experience Live 2025 delivered a groundbreaking spectacle with The Royal Oath, a fashion show that transcended the runway to become a theatrical celebration of African heritage, craftsmanship, and collaboration.

More than just a show, The Royal Oath was a convergence of Africa’s most discerning creatives and cultural enthusiasts, reaffirming that prosperity lies in the delivery of excellence.

A thoughtful simulation of a royal wedding, the production is masterfully woven together with history and storytelling, taking the audience on an immersive journey through the grandeur of the Benin Kingdom.

Alongside this, the showcase featured collections inspired by the Urhobo, Arewa, Yoruba, Igbo, Senegalese, Malian, and Ivorian kingdoms—creating a truly Pan-African experience.

In a defining moment of the night, Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, lauded the production, stating, “This is a show that deserves to be taken to the global stage.”

She went on to commend the powerful storytelling from an African perspective, underscoring the significance of such narratives in shaping cultural diplomacy. The Minister also affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the Africana brand to promote Nigerian culture globally, emphasizing the role of fashion and the arts in strengthening national identity.

One of the evening’s most striking elements was the audience itself—Africana’s discerning community fully embraced the dress code African Royalty, arriving in regal ensembles that transformed the venue into a living gallery of tradition and elegance.

Their presence added to the immersive atmosphere, proving that fashion is not just about clothing but about identity and pride.
The overwhelming response from both attendees and social media has been a testament to the show’s impact.

With global-standard production, The Royal Oath has solidified its place as a defining moment in African fashion, igniting conversations about the future of cultural storytelling.

Helmed by visionary leaders, including Charles Oronsaye (Executive Producer & Founder of Africana), Ifidon Oisamoje (Creative Director), Tonye Hart (Show Producer), and Adesuwa Oronsaye (Theatre Producer), the production was a masterclass in cultural storytelling. A team of exceptional designers, filmmakers, and creatives brought the vision to life, setting a new benchmark for African fashion presentations.

As Africana looks ahead, one thing is clear—The Royal Oath is only the beginning. The next chapter? Will be known sooner than later.

