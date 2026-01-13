More Than a Store: Africana House Lagos Launches as a Social Home for Culture

The lights are on, the doors are open. Africana House Lagos is here to stay.

Africana House Lagos opens as a cultural address built for people who create, collect, and connect. Here, fashion, art, lifestyle, and community share the same roof, and retail steps aside for creative exchange. This is not business as usual. It is a social house shaped by culture, collaboration, lived experiences, and a belief that African creativity should lead the conversation.

For over a decade, Africana Group has built a global footprint with intent. From Abuja to Dakar and Abidjan to Bamako, with footprints extending to London and New York. Africana House stands as its clearest expression yet. A physical home for ideas, designers, and the future of African retail.

The House operates as a retail residency.

A rotating collective of brands takes residence for a defined term. You experience fresh product, new conversations, and a living cycle of creativity. On January 9, Lagos showed up.

The House opened its doors full of energy, conversation, and intent. Brands in residence include Fujah, Trax Apparel, Seinde Signature, ASIKO, Joel R Anderson, and Winston Leather. With music delivered by global DJ Lambo, Maze and Mxtreme and DJ Michael delivering Sonic sessions anchored on Afrobeats and Afrohouse.

“The House is a melting pot of the finest brands with African heritage; what I like to call 3rd World Excellence” says Founder Charles Oronsaye.

“It is about people, products, and progress. A social house anchored on community,”

says Guest Creative Director Ifidon Oisamoje.

“This is only the beginning,” As we always say, “that Africans will be prosperous.” says

Group CEO Joy Osadolor.

Some have drawn comparisons to global names like SoHo House and local cultural landmarks such as Alara. Others describe it as fresh air for African retail. Africana House calls itself home. With plans to expand across major cities in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, Africana House Lagos signals a new chapter for African creativity, commerce, and

community.

