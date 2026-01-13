A Day to Remember: Recapping the Brilliance of E.A.T.O.W. Beauty Meets Fashion 2025

On November 5, 2025, the air was thick with creativity and ambition as E.A.T.O.W. Global presented its flagship event: Beauty Meets Fashion. Hosted in an atmosphere of elegance, the event served as a definitive showcase of what happens when the beauty and fashion sectors align with a singular purpose.

The event was designed to be a “collision of industries.” It brought together the continent’s most innovative designers, visionary makeup artists, and the business minds who fund the creative economy. From the curated runway presentations that challenged traditional beauty standards to the interactive beauty pods where attendees could experience the latest in skincare technology, every detail was a testament to the talent within our community.

One of the day’s standout moments was the “Networking Power Hour,” where emerging designers and creatives had the rare opportunity to engage directly with established industry veterans. These are the moments E.A.T.O.W. lives for, creating the sparks that lead to year-long collaborations and business breakthroughs.

E.A.T.O.W. Global was proud of the success of the November 5th showcase. It wasn’t just an event; it was a statement of intent. E.A.T.O.W. Global would like to thank their partners, Exhibitors, and sponsors, including BellaNaija, Rubelite, Eloise Beauty, Wow Booth, and Dabota Cosmetics, for their unwavering support in amplifying our message. Most importantly, we thank our community. Your energy, your style, and your drive are the reasons E.A.T.O.W. continues to grow. As we look back on the highlights of that day, we are already looking forward to the heights we will reach together in 2026.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for E.A.T.O.W Global