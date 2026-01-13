Leadway Lifestyle Fair drives SME growth and community ties

For many Nigerian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), market visibility remains one of the most significant barriers to growth. Though thousands of businesses are launched every year, only a fraction gain consistent access to the right audiences, credible platforms, and opportunities for engagement. In a market with intense competition and rising marketing costs, many SMEs struggle. They often struggle to move beyond survival to sustainability.

According to 2021 data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), more than 20% of SMEs fail in the first year. Nearly 50% failed within the first five years. Limited brand visibility, poor customer access, and weak market connections are leading causes. Digital noise, rising advertising costs, and fewer offline engagement opportunities make it harder for small businesses to stand out and build consumer trust.

Against this backdrop, Leadway introduced Media Dash about three years ago with a single focus – to empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs and SMEs. The initiative was created to address the visibility gap faced by Nigerian entrepreneurs. Through free access to Leadway’s premium media advertising assets and platforms, Media Dash provided selected SMEs with exposure across digital and traditional platforms. This helped them reach broader audiences without the usual financial burden of advertising. Past editions supported youth-owned businesses nationwide. The initiative provided small brands with a valuable opportunity to establish credibility, attract new customers, and enhance engagement.

While media visibility helped businesses tell their stories, the critical challenge of driving direct consumer engagement remained. Recognising this gap, Leadway took a decisive step by introducing the Leadway Lifestyle Fair as part of Media Dash 3.0. The Lifestyle Fair marks a significant evolution of Leadway’s initiative, one of the group’s frontline SME support programmes. Media Dash 3.0 moved beyond visibility. It delivered an immersive, community-driven experience.

The Lifestyle Fair, which took place over two days at the L’eola Hotel, Maryland, Lagos, on December 27th and December 28th, 2025. It brought together SMEs, families, young professionals, and fashion enthusiasts. The environment was designed for interaction and discovery.

The two-day fair created a vibrant marketplace, giving emerging SMEs a robust, cost-free platform to showcase their brands and connect directly with target customers, gaining visibility that supports sustainable growth.

Participating businesses received free exhibition spaces, removing financial barriers that often limit SME participation in such initiatives. It was invaluable for small businesses facing rising operating costs.

The Lifestyle Fair featured brand showcases, vendor exhibitions, partnership opportunities, live music, youth engagements, and a dedicated kids’ corner. This created a family-friendly atmosphere that encouraged more extended engagement and deeper interaction. Businesses were not only spotlighted centre stage but also experienced firsthand in real-world contexts. For many SMEs, this led to immediate product trials, on-the-spot sales, customer feedback, and new business leads.

The participating SMEs across fashion, lifestyle, food, and creative services created a truly engaging atmosphere for people to interact with select brands that influence their lifestyles. These SMEs included SOFRESH, Bylisha, Sussflow Reusable, Wakajeje, L’Riyu, Tp2 Bead Making, Modoja Consulting, Fauzziyah Honey,Mo Fruity Drink, Live Streaming Gadgets, among others.

Beyond the immediate outcomes at the fair, the Lifestyle Fair signaled a broader shift in how SME support is delivered. It showed that visibility is most impactful when combined with access, experience, and human connection. With the 3rd edition of Leadway Media Dash, the Leadway Group expanded its support and opportunity to scale for Nigerian SMEs. They gave SMEs not just visibility but also physical access to markets, networking, and real-time consumer engagement.

In a business landscape where limited resources and shrinking attention spans constrain many SMEs, the Leadway Lifestyle Fair offered a practical response to a persistent challenge. It bridged the gap between awareness and action. The fair gave small businesses not just a voice but also a place to belong, engage, and grow.

Sponsored Content