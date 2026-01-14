Safety For Every Girl Announces National Video Competition And 2026 Period Summit

Lagos, Nigeria; The movement for gender safety in Nigeria is evolving from the written word to the power of digital storytelling. Safety For Every Girl (SFEG) today announced the launch of the 2026 “Her Safety, Her Power” National Social Media Competition. A digital-first initiative designed to amplify the voices of Nigerian women and girls.

Building on the success of its previous national essay competition, SFEG is shifting its medium to video, meeting young Nigerians where they are on social media. The competition invites females aged 13 and above to respond to a prompt that hits close to home: “The day I felt unsafe as a Nigerian female.”

“The safety of women is the bedrock of a functioning society. Yet in Nigeria, it remains a daily negotiation with fear,” said Chioma Nwigwe, Founder of Safety For Every Girl.

“By launching this competition, we are crowdsourcing the blueprint for a safer nation directly from those who navigate its failures. #HerSafetyHerPower is more than a slogan or hashtag; it is a statement that when women are safe, our national potential is truly unlocked.”

Participants are tasked with creating 60-to-90-second videos that share personal experiences with discretion while pivoting toward constructive, grassroots solutions.

How to Enter:

Post an original video on Instagram, tagging @SafetyForEveryGirl and using the hashtag #HerSafetyHerPower.

Deadline: All entries must be submitted by February 12th, 2026.

Prizes: The grand prize winner will receive N750,000, with N350,000 and N150,000 awarded to the second and third-place winners, respectively.

A Summit for Change



The initiative culminates on 6th March , 2026, with the Safety For Every Girl’s bi-annual Period Summit in Lagos. This high-level leadership convening will bridge the gap between lived experience and decision-making power. The Summit will feature live showcases of the competition finalists, the debut of The Power Awards, recognizing measurable impact in safety advocacy, and solution-driven panels featuring policymakers, corporate leaders, and cultural influencers.

The 2026 campaign is headlined by MTN Nigeria, a partnership that underscores the critical link between private sector support and social advocacy. This collaboration emphasizes that women’s safety is a foundational pillar for both social and economic development in our society.

By transforming individual fear into collective foresight, Safety For Every Girl continues it’s mission to ensure every story shared is a tangible step toward a more secure and empowered Nigeria for young girls and women.

About Safety For Every Girl (SFEG)

Safety For Every Girl is a leading advocacy organisation dedicated to the protection and empowerment of women and girls across Nigeria. Through creative initiatives, policy engagement, and community building, SFEG works to eliminate gender-based violence and create a society where safety is a right, not a privilege.

Learn More or visit @safetyforeverygirl on Instagram and “Safety For Every Girl” on LinkedIn.

