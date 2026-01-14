One Last Mix: How Mix With Orijin Closed The Season On A Bold, Spicy Note

If there was ever an episode that felt like a proper send-off, this was it. Episode 6 of Mix With Orijin did not just wrap up the season; it toasted it, stirred it, and served it with confidence.

The episode opened with Basketmouth doing what he does best: jokes. This time, the mission was simple, pronounce “Lara Rawa” correctly. The result? Multiple attempts, zero success but plenty of laughter. A fitting start to a finale that had humour written all over it.

With the laughs out of the way, Basketmouth got a bit reflective. He talked about how much fun the journey had been and did not hesitate to confess his favourite moment so far, which is the spicy cocktail. Naturally, that confession came with a request. One last drink. One last mix. And Lara? She did not need convinction.

For the final cocktail of the season, Lara introduced Orijin Savanna, a drink she described as bold, grounded, and a little masculine, but still very much Orijin. She reached for a coconut cup and began building layers of flavour. Ice went in first, followed by palm wine, Orijin, and sweet vermouth to soften and balance the mix. Then came the mystery moment, a secret ingredient stirred in quietly before the drink was handed over.

Basketmouth’s reaction said everything. The excitement was instant, the flavours hit, the approval was loud. Just when curiosity peaked, Lara revealed the secret behind the magic; cloves and alligator pepper. Spicy, earthy and deeply rooted. A perfect nod to local flavours and Orijin’s heritage.

As tradition demands, the episode closed with a “Did You Know?” and this one was surprisingly wholesome. Palm wine, Lara explained, is a probiotic powerhouse because it is naturally fermented, it contains beneficial bacteria and yeast that support gut health. In her words, it’s basically yoghurt’s tropical cousin, and honestly, that might be the best description yet.

With Orijin Savanna, laughter, spice and culture all in one glass, Mix With Orijin signed off exactly the way it started, bold, original, and proudly Nigerian.

