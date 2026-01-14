Connect with us

One Last Mix: How Mix With Orijin Closed The Season On A Bold, Spicy Note

Safety For Every Girl Announces National Video Competition And 2026 Period Summit

Leadway Lifestyle Fair drives SME growth and community ties

A Day to Remember: Recapping the Brilliance of E.A.T.O.W. Beauty Meets Fashion 2025

More Than a Store: Africana House Lagos Launches as a Social Home for Culture

A Decade Strong: Lofty Heights Conference Celebrates Its 10th Edition with ‘Unbroken’ Theme as Wale Tejumade Hosts Eric Gugua & More

FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub Marks Five Years Of Impact In Neurodevelopmental Care And Training

Inside The Macallan's Exclusive After Party for Adekunle Gold's Historic National Theatre Concert

TofadFashion Delivers Stunning December 2025 Orders for Jtaphrique and Shines at London Fashion Awards

She Boss Global Retreat Doha: Where Powerful Women Connect, Grow And Elevate

Written By: Orijin
If there was ever an episode that felt like a proper send-off, this was it. Episode 6 of Mix With Orijin did not just wrap up the season; it toasted it, stirred it, and served it with confidence.

The episode opened with Basketmouth doing what he does best: jokes. This time, the mission was simple, pronounce “Lara Rawa” correctly. The result? Multiple attempts, zero success but plenty of laughter. A fitting start to a finale that had humour written all over it.

With the laughs out of the way, Basketmouth got a bit reflective. He talked about how much fun the journey had been and did not hesitate to confess his favourite moment so far, which is the spicy cocktail. Naturally, that confession came with a request. One last drink. One last mix. And Lara? She did not need convinction.

For the final cocktail of the season, Lara introduced Orijin Savanna, a drink she described as bold, grounded, and a little masculine, but still very much Orijin. She reached for a coconut cup and began building layers of flavour. Ice went in first, followed by palm wine, Orijin, and sweet vermouth to soften and balance the mix. Then came the mystery moment, a secret ingredient stirred in quietly before the drink was handed over.

Basketmouth’s reaction said everything. The excitement was instant, the flavours hit, the approval was loud. Just when curiosity peaked, Lara revealed the secret behind the magic; cloves and alligator pepper. Spicy, earthy and deeply rooted. A perfect nod to local flavours and Orijin’s heritage.

As tradition demands, the episode closed with a “Did You Know?” and this one was surprisingly wholesome. Palm wine, Lara explained, is a probiotic powerhouse because it is naturally fermented, it contains beneficial bacteria and yeast that support gut health. In her words, it’s basically yoghurt’s tropical cousin, and honestly, that might be the best description yet.

 

With Orijin Savanna, laughter, spice and culture all in one glass, Mix With Orijin signed off exactly the way it started, bold, original, and proudly Nigerian.

Feeling inspired by the final mix?
Create your own Orijinal cocktail, add your personal twist, and share your video.
Tag @orijin_nigeria and catch all episodes of Mix With Orijin now on YouTube.

 

