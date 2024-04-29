Go Behind the Scenes of Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film “A Ghetto Love Story”

Comedian Basketmouth, known by his stage name Bright Okpocha, is stepping behind the camera for his first feature film, “A Ghetto Love Story,” scheduled for release later this year.

Co-written by Basketmouth and Victoria Eze, the film avoids tired tropes associated with poverty and struggle. Instead, it celebrates the resilience and resourcefulness of communities often pushed to the side. Through a blossoming romance, “A Ghetto Love Story” delves into the complexities of human connection, exploring themes of societal bias and socioeconomic divides.

Also directed by Basketmouth, “A Ghetto Love Story” boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Wale Ojo, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Bright Okpocha, Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, Dorathy Bachor, Bethel Njoku, Vandora, Ehiz Dadaboy, and Romeo WJ.

See some behind-the-scenes photos from the film:

Watch a snippet of the behind-the-scenes shoot: