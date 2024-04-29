Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Go Behind the Scenes of Basketmouth's Upcoming Film “A Ghetto Love Story”

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Things Go Spiral when Fejiro Meets her Mentor in Episode 4 (S1) of Manless

Movies & TV Nollywood

Anee Icha is Finding Joy in Acting & Championing Mental Wellness | #BNMeetTheStar

Movies & TV

Yvonne Orji & Sony Pictures Television Bring Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” to TV

Movies & TV Nollywood

Tiwa Savage's "Water & Garri" is Coming to Prime Video on May 10th | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Ikeji is Set to Release Her Second Film "The Night of June 7th"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Brings Back Jenifa with New Series "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets a Young Playboy in Episode 3 (S1) of "Manless" | Watch

Movies & TV

Joel Kachi Benson to Direct New Documentary "The Harvest" on the Chibok Girls

Movies & TV Nollywood

Tana Adelana, Layi Wasabi, Ejiro Onojaife.. These Are The First-Time AMVCA Nominees | #AMVCA10

Movies & TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film “A Ghetto Love Story”

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Comedian Basketmouth, known by his stage name Bright Okpocha, is stepping behind the camera for his first feature film, “A Ghetto Love Story,” scheduled for release later this year.

Co-written by Basketmouth and Victoria Eze, the film avoids tired tropes associated with poverty and struggle. Instead, it celebrates the resilience and resourcefulness of communities often pushed to the side. Through a blossoming romance, “A Ghetto Love Story” delves into the complexities of human connection, exploring themes of societal bias and socioeconomic divides.

Also directed by Basketmouth, “A Ghetto Love Story” boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Wale Ojo, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Bright Okpocha, Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, Dorathy Bachor, Bethel Njoku, Vandora, Ehiz Dadaboy, and Romeo WJ.

See some behind-the-scenes photos from the film:

Watch a snippet of the behind-the-scenes shoot:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php