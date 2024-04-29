Blue Ivy, Thandiwe Newton & Beyoncé Star in Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Twelve-year-old Blue Ivy is no stranger to working alongside her mum, Beyoncé. Last year, the duo performed together on stage during the Renaissance world tour. This time, she’s teaming up with her mum again for her film debut in “Mufasa: The Lion King,” Disney’s forthcoming prequel to the 2019 Lion King reboot.

Her casting was revealed in the film’s first trailer, released today, Monday, April 29th. Blue Ivy will voice “Kiara,” the lion cub daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, while Beyoncé will return as Nala.

Speaking about Blue Ivy’s casting, the director of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” Barry Jenkins said: “A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called “Hair Love” that Blue Ivy did the audiobook of. Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?’ But once we put the question to them, they both responded with enthusiasm.”

 

Set to be released in theatres on December 20, “Mufasa: The Lion King” explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. It tells the story of Mufasa, starting from his time as an orphaned cub, through flashbacks. Rafiki narrates the legend to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa providing their signature comedic routine.

The story introduces Mufasa as he meets Taka, a sympathetic lion who is heir to a royal bloodline. Their chance encounter sets in motion an expansive journey for this unlikely group of misfits searching for their destiny. Their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Watch the trailer below:

