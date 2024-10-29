Tina Knowles Announces Memoir “MATRIARCH” & Beyoncé Couldn’t Be More Proud

Tina Knowles-Lawson is ready to open up about her life, her family, and the powerful legacy of Black womanhood in her upcoming memoir, “MATRIARCH,” set to be released next year on on April 22nd. The memoir, which Tina describes as a celebration of “strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity,” will offer readers an intimate look at her journey and the wisdom she’s gathered over the years.

She explains, “I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother. When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity.

I am calling this book MATRIARCH because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation—and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves. Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons—revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives.”

Beyoncé, who couldn’t be happier for her mum, took to Instagram to share her pride,

Mama, I couldn’t be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say. You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you.