Watch Keith David’s Emotional Reaction to His Hollywood Walk of Fame Honour Announcement

Keith David, the iconic American actor and voice talent, is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, and the moment he found out is as moving as his decades-long career.

With nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry and over 400 film and television credits, Keith David’s contributions are nothing short of legendary. From roles in “Platoon,” “The Thing,” and “They Live” to unforgettable voice work in “Gargoyles,” “Princess Mononoke,” and Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” his deep, commanding voice and screen presence have made him a fan favourite across generations.

But even with such a remarkable career, the announcement still caught him completely off guard. In a video shared on social media, the “Greenleaf” star is seen watching as the Walk of Fame honourees for 2026 are listed. The moment his name is read, his eyes widen in disbelief. He covers his mouth, visibly moved, as cheers erupt around him. His wife, already in tears, says softly, “Happy 70th birthday,” before wrapping him in a warm embrace.

He wipes away tears, visibly moved by the moment, and thanks her. According to reports, David’s wife, Dionne Lea, nominated him for the honour, making the surprise even more meaningful. To receive a star, a nominee must be put forward by someone and agree to attend the ceremony.

Keith David joins a remarkable class of 2026 Walk of Fame honourees, which includes British actor Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, French star Marion Cotillard, five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo from Benin, and more.

Following the announcement, Keith David shared his gratitude online: “What a surprise! Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me. To be recognised for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top. Thank you, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Hollywood Chamber for this honour. This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

The exact date for the star ceremony will be announced at a later time, but already, tributes are pouring in from fans and peers who say the recognition is long overdue.