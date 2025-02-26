The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks ‘Six Triple Eight’ & Her Nigerian Pride

Pepi Sonuga has always been that girl—the one who loved playing pretend so much she turned it into a career. Fast forward to now, and she’s among the women being honoured at the 56th NAACP Image Awards for her role in ‘Six Triple Eight,’ Tyler Perry’s historical drama that tells the powerful story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion who served in World War II.

The film, which follows the 6888th Battalion’s mission to clear a three-year backlog of undelivered mail, under tough conditions, in a war-torn country, became an immediate success, drawing over 52 million views in its first four weeks on Netflix. At its heart is a cast of seven women, led by Kerry Washington, with Pepi stepping into the role of Elaine White, a character she describes as both elegant and complex, a woman navigating war and discrimination with quiet strength.

When I sat down with Pepi, she arrived with a radiant smile and a charming cool. We talked about everything—Elaine White, the significance of telling this story, the power of representation, and what it means to be part of a film that amplifies Black women’s history, and, of course, her Nigerian heritage. She’s obsessed with Egusi and Pounded Yam, blasts Afrobeats, wears bold fashion, and lovingly calls Kerry Washington, “our Nigerian in-law.”

If there’s one thing about Pepi, it’s that she brings all of herself to the room.

Congratulations, Pepi, on being part of such a monumental film! Being part of the cast who brought the rich history of the Six Triple Eight Battalion to life is such a huge deal. What was your first reaction when you read the script?

Oh my gosh, I was so surprised that I had never heard of these incredible women. I just knew I wanted to be part of this project in any way possible.

When it truly sank in that you were going to play Elaine White, what was that moment like for you?

Oh my goodness, it was such a journey!

When I first auditioned for the film, it was for a different role. A few months later, I was told that Tyler had seen my audition, loved my work, but felt I wasn’t quite right for that particular part. However, he wanted to meet with me and see where things might go.

After we met, he told me how much he loved my read and promised he’d find a place for me in the film. In Hollywood, people often make promises with the best intentions, but sometimes things don’t work out due to outside factors, like business partners having different opinions. But Tyler is the boss. So he was able to make that executive decision, and, just like that – six months later – I got the call that I would be playing Elaine White. It was an amazing moment.

Well done. Your role, like the other women in the film – and the real-life women of the battalion – embodied resilience, perseverance, immense strength, and even tenderness, all under tough conditions. How much of yourself did you bring into your character?

You know, I didn’t even think I was bringing myself into it at all. When I was building Elaine, I didn’t grow up in the church or have an ultra-religious background like she did. Her father was a preacher. So I did a lot of research, especially on the Black church in the 1950s, to really understand what it was like and how it felt. I wanted to wake up every day on set fully immersed in her world. That meant listening to gospel music from that era, reading about church life at the time. Anything that would help me embody her.

But funny enough, now that I watch the film, I do see parts of myself in her. The part that stands out the most is definitely the Naija side. I can’t speak for all Nigerians, but in the way I was raised, there was a strong sense of structure, discipline, and a certain way you carry yourself socially. I see all of that in Elaine.

Compared to your previous roles, 6888 must have been an eye-opening experience for you. What were the key lessons you took from it that will stay with you?

Oh my gosh, the story itself was such a huge lesson. 6888 is the first big project where I felt like I was simply lending my voice to real women who lived this experience. Playing Elaine wasn’t just about portraying a character, it was about honouring someone’s truth.

I hope the rest of my career continues on this path, telling important, beautiful, and powerful stories. That said, I got into acting because I love playing pretend, so I’m not overly rigid about the type of work I do. Who knows? I might do a comedy next! But this project is definitely the most special thing I’ve ever been part of, hands down.

When I watched the film, I felt such immense pride in these women. You played one of them, so I can only imagine how much prouder you must have felt. When you saw the final cut at the premiere, did you have that ‘I did that!’ moment? Did your head swell, even a little?

No, no, I wish my head swelled, but I’m happy that yours did on my behalf. So that works.

Honestly, that’s never my reaction to seeing myself on screen. My first thought is always, Oh my God, why do I sound like that? Why do I look like that? Stop it, stop it, stop it! But when you’re part of a film, you have to watch it over and over again, literally dozens of times.

After seeing it so many times, I wouldn’t even say I’ve ‘learned to have grace with myself’ because there’s nothing to be graceful about. I did a good job. What I have learned is to stop being so hard on myself and just appreciate my work.

So maybe by the fifth time watching, I finally thought, Okay, yeah, I like that. But the first time? I was just relieved the other women were phenomenal, because I was in full why am I like this? mode.

Oh, I completely understand. You know, when I rewatch my interviews, I always end up thinking, What was up with my face? Why do I sound like that? It’s so weird

Exactly! No one will ever understand what it’s like to be in front of the camera unless they’ve done it themselves.

Let’s talk representation for women in films. Representation, especially for Black women and women of colour, is something that’s pushed for in movie industries worldwide. How do you see 6888 adding to that conversation, particularly in historical narratives like this?

Oh my gosh, I see it as a gem. That’s why I feel like this film is so much bigger than me. I’ve done work that is entertaining and fun, because that’s who I am, but 6888 really aligns with my core values. One of the most important things to me is the representation of Black women because I am a Black woman.

I can never be anything other than that, and I’m not always happy with how we are represented in media. It’s a huge passion of mine to not only change that representation but to truly show the world who we are. Some of what I see in the media doesn’t even reflect half of the Black women I know in real life. So, I wouldn’t say it’s about changing anything – those portrayals exist for a reason – but rather adding to them. I want to showcase the diversity of Black womanhood so little girls can see that there are so many different ways to be a Black woman.

What was it like working with Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry? Did you have any memorable moments on set?

Yes, of course! So many.

Kerry was just… I don’t know if it was intentional or if that’s just who she is, but she was so inclusive. She would say, “Put on your PJs, come to my hotel, let’s hang out, let’s talk, let’s share advice.” And I really admire her, not just her career (she’s literally on my vision board) but also her personal life.

She’s actually married to a Nigerian, so she’s our Nigerian in-law. But seriously, I’ve watched her interact with her children on FaceTime, and she’s such a great mum, such a great wife. For me, it’s not just about having a successful career; it’s about going home to a family life that I’m proud of.

And Tyler? He’s amazing. He is so professional. On set, he’s very different from who I got to know during the press run. He’s an enigma, a powerful presence, and it was just such an honour to be in his presence.

It’s wonderful you had such a good time on set. Now let’s talk about your Nigerian roots. You left Lagos for the U.S. at 10, and it’s clear you’ve kept your culture close. How have you managed to stay this rooted over the years?

Gosh, you know, I actually left at 11. Out there in the media, it says 10 years old, 11 years old. At this point, we don’t even know. But to your point, I don’t know. I think I’ve just been very intentional, but it is a difficult line to walk because I feel like I’m trying to create something I haven’t personally seen yet. When I was growing up in Nigeria, you might know about some American Nigerian superstars, but they were never really Nigeria. They’d say, “Okay, I’m of Nigerian descent,” but they weren’t necessarily immersed in the culture.

Now, as an adult, Afrobeats has taken over the world, and Nigerian superstars have crossed over to being mainstream. But I’ve never really seen a Nigerian come to the States, be successful here, and still carry the Nigerian flag as if they were born and raised there. I’m trying to create something different from what I’ve seen before, but it’s authentic to me.

Nigeria is such a precious part of my childhood and identity that I can’t let it go. Sometimes people ask, “Where are you from?” and I say, “I’m from Nigeria, but I’ve been living in Los Angeles for the last 20 years.” And they’ll say, “Oh, well then you’re from Los Angeles.” And I’m like, “No, no. I’m from Nigeria.”

Do you know what it’s like to be from Nigeria? To be from a whole different place? That is the core of who I am. I never want it to seem like I’m holding on to something just to appear special to Americans, and I never want it to seem like I’m flaunting something now that it’s popular to Nigerians. Does that make sense?

This is truly who I am, and I’m happy that you saw it as authentic. I’m happy that you saw my Instagram and felt that I’m just trying to share my heart and my culture.

Thank you for that. So, what part(s) of Nigerian culture do you find the most fascinating?

Oh my gosh. Okay, this is kind of deep, but I think our resilience.

There are so many real issues with our country, but to be Nigerian means we are just born with this innate pride, and I don’t really know where it comes from. I’ve thought about it a lot. When I was in Chrisland school, we used to sing at assembly, and we did it with so much pride.

Over the years, I’ve wondered ‘was it that assembly that instilled such patriotism in us? Because no matter what Nigerians are going through, no matter how hard life is, we are happy, we are proud.

And that’s my favourite part of the culture. I wish everyone in the world could experience that energy.

You mentioned that you’re an Afrobeats fan. So Adekunle Gold or Burna Boy?

Oh my God. No, no, no, no, no. You know what? Both, both, both! They’re different vibes. Burna Boy is for the turn-up, he’s really popular right now.

But you know what’s interesting? Some of my American friends who don’t even listen to Afrobeats will send me a song and say, “You should listen to this amazing song,” and it turns out to be Adekunle Gold. So maybe he appeals to a different kind of artistic crowd. I don’t know, but I’m not choosing. It’s both for me.

Okay, since you can’t choose, who are your top five Afrobeats artists from Nigeria?

The first two I fell in love with Davido and Wizkid, hands down. Right?

And then, for the artists who are absolutely killing it right now, I love Tems, Rema, and Ayra Starr. And I have to mention Tekno. He hasn’t really dropped anything recently, but he’s made enough classics that it’s fine, he can rest. We’ll be jamming to his songs till the end of time.

What’s that one Nigerian dish you could eat every day and never get tired of?”

It’s Egusi and Pounded Yam. I love Egusi. And I’ll give you two more things I absolutely love. If I come to Nigeria, I must have peppered snail. All my American friends look at me funny when I say that, but I don’t care. I must have peppered snail, and I must have Agbalumo. The only problem is that agbalumo is not always in season, so I need some Nigerian friends to start mailing it to me.

Agbalumo is actually in season right now

Send me some! You know, when I was younger, I went to Nigeria and asked my mum why we couldn’t just take the seeds and plant them in our backyard. Apparently, it’s illegal. I love agbalumo so much.

Besides Egusi and Pounded Yam, what’s bringing you the most joy these days? What makes you happy?

Oh, the positive vibes. Well, I guess I’m engaged, so my relationship is bringing me a lot of happiness. Very happy. You know how Nigerians are about weddings—no shaking. So my whole family is really excited about it.

That’s lovely to hear. And tomorrow is your anniversary, isn’t it?

Is tomorrow my anniversary?

You know what’s funny? We actually don’t celebrate our dating anniversary. You might say this is a Naija thing, but my first year in this relationship, my boyfriend – now fiancé – was like, “Oh, our anniversary is coming up.” And I was like, “Anniversary for what? We’re not married.”

I only celebrate wedding anniversaries. I don’t know if that’s bad, but truly, I don’t even remember the date we started dating. But the day we get married? That’s our anniversary.

One final question for you. We know you’ve got more exciting projects up your sleeve. What should we be looking out for from Pepi this year?

I’m working on something super, super special, and it has everything to do with Nigeria.

As you know, Nigeria is my heart. It’s literally who I am. I can’t be anything else. If Nigerians reject me, where would I go? This is my only country. America is my adopted mum, right?

So, my project is a love letter to my home, and I can’t wait to share more about it. To everyone watching this interview, just send me good wishes, prayers, and positive energy. I hope I can bring it to the world very soon.

***

Photo Credit: Pepi Sonuga