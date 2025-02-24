A Night of Style & Statement: The Must-See Fashion from the NAACP Image Awards 2025

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards brought Black excellence to the red carpet in the most dazzling way possible. From show-stopping gowns to sleek, modern takes on classic menswear, the night was a true celebration of style, culture, and unapologetic glamour. And let’s not forget the beauty moments: flawless skin, striking hairstyles, and makeup that served face from every angle. This year’s fashion was about more than just looking good.

Scroll through to see all the unforgettable fashion moments straight from the ‘Gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD (@wendyosefo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepi Sonuga 🌸 (@pepisonuga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naturi Naughton-Lewis (@naturi4real)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)