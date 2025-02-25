Connect with us

Would You Rock Lisa Folawiyo’s Raffia Two-Piece? Toke Makinwa Did & She Looks Stunning

Style

A Night of Style & Statement: The Must-See Fashion from the NAACP Image Awards 2025

Events Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer & More Bring Style to the 2025 SAG Awards

Style

Kerry Washington’s Floral Purple Bandeau & Brown Maxi Skirt Was a Slay at the NAACP Awards

Style

Could Mercy Eke's Blue Bubu Be the Perfect Sunday Fit?

Beauty Scoop Style

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

Promotions Style

Sustainability Meets Style: FREEE Recycle’s ÀJÀLÁ Tote and Laptop Bags Are Here

Music Style

Joeboy's Monochrome Green Suit is the Bold Fashion Statement We Love 

Living Music Scoop Style

Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Style

Ayra Starr Made History At the 2025 MOBO Awards in Peach Sequin Gown & Fur Drape

Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is no stranger to making a statement, and her latest look in a striking raffia two-piece by Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo is proof of her effortless style and penchant for bold fashion choices.

The outfit features a feathered gold-toned bodice that transitions into a layered navy raffia skirt, creating a perfect mix of texture, movement, and sophistication. Styled with gold accessories, vibrant nails and sleek, pulled-back hair, Toke exudes confidence and grace. This look, in three words, is modern African luxury.

Lisa Folawiyo’s designs are renowned for their intricate details and innovative use of textiles, and this outfit is no exception. The raffia detailing nods to African heritage while maintaining a chic, high-fashion appeal – an aesthetic that perfectly aligns with Toke’s fearless approach to fashion, and of course a proud ‘Wear Nigerian’ Ambassador.

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

