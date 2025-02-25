Would You Rock Lisa Folawiyo’s Raffia Two-Piece? Toke Makinwa Did & She Looks Stunning

Toke Makinwa is no stranger to making a statement, and her latest look in a striking raffia two-piece by Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo is proof of her effortless style and penchant for bold fashion choices.

The outfit features a feathered gold-toned bodice that transitions into a layered navy raffia skirt, creating a perfect mix of texture, movement, and sophistication. Styled with gold accessories, vibrant nails and sleek, pulled-back hair, Toke exudes confidence and grace. This look, in three words, is modern African luxury.

Lisa Folawiyo’s designs are renowned for their intricate details and innovative use of textiles, and this outfit is no exception. The raffia detailing nods to African heritage while maintaining a chic, high-fashion appeal – an aesthetic that perfectly aligns with Toke’s fearless approach to fashion, and of course a proud ‘Wear Nigerian’ Ambassador.