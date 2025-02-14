Faaji Friday Fab: Will You Try Out Toke Makinwa’s Pastel Damask Boubou?

Toke Makinwa never misses when it comes to serving looks, and this Faaji Friday is no exception! The media maven and style star lit up our feeds in a stunning pastel damask boubou.

The shimmering fabric, blending hues of vibrant blue and pink, elevates the traditional silhouette into a head-turning modern statement. Her pink gele perfectly complements the outfit, while the hot pink Dior Lady bag and matching mules tie the entire look together with effortless sophistication.

As always, Toke exudes poise, grace, and undeniable fashion-forward energy, proving once again why she’s one of our ultimate Bella Stylistas. Whether you’re heading to a Friday night owambe or just want to slay for the culture, take notes because Toke is showing us exactly how it’s done!

Would you rock this Faaji Friday fit? Let us know!