Lights, Camera, Style! Angel JB Smith Turns 25 in Regal Glamour

Destiny's Child Vibes: Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Turn Up for Kelly Rowland's 44th Birthday

Is the Love of Your Life Waiting for You on Dating Apps?

Friendship in the Hustle Era: How to Stay Connected Despite Busy Schedules

Upcoming 2025 Fiction Releases Our Editors Can't Wait to Read

Ayra Starr’s Cooking Something Sweet | "All The Love" Drops Tomorrow

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Keeps It Chic & Monochrome for Her Birthday Shoot

Federal Government Proposes 12-Year Basic Education Model & Technical College Upgrades

Peace Hyde on the Power of African Storytelling as She Covers GQ South Africa

Mo Abudu Launches Naija Creates to Elevate Nigeria's Creative Economy

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Angel JB Smith is 25! The reality TV star is celebrating her Silver Jubilee, and in true Angel fashion, she did it her way: bold and unapologetic.

For her birthday, Angel went for a bold red look, pairing it with a gold crown that gave off a regal feel. The pair of pearl earrings added a touch of elegance.

Sharing the photos, Angel reflected on this chapter, writing:

Usually there is that nanosecond carved so intricately in the moment I wake up where I forget every bad thing that has ever happened to me, somehow that nanosecond stretched into a minute which stretched into a day, a day that stretched into a week and then it became a month and then it became a year, I can’t remember what any of the bad things feel like.

For the first time in my life, I have nothing poetic to say on my birthday, nothing weighs heavy on my heart not even the good things, I simply just am, I simply just exist and not in a bad way, I am okay, we’re okay and the silence in my mind and in my heart says it all, I am simply just happy to be here in this very moment, Happy Birthday Angel, God bless this roaring 25.

A new age, a moment of peace, a look that speaks for itself. See more photos below.

