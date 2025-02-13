Scoop
Lights, Camera, Style! Angel JB Smith Turns 25 in Regal Glamour
Angel JB Smith is 25! The reality TV star is celebrating her Silver Jubilee, and in true Angel fashion, she did it her way: bold and unapologetic.
For her birthday, Angel went for a bold red look, pairing it with a gold crown that gave off a regal feel. The pair of pearl earrings added a touch of elegance.
Sharing the photos, Angel reflected on this chapter, writing:
Usually there is that nanosecond carved so intricately in the moment I wake up where I forget every bad thing that has ever happened to me, somehow that nanosecond stretched into a minute which stretched into a day, a day that stretched into a week and then it became a month and then it became a year, I can’t remember what any of the bad things feel like.
For the first time in my life, I have nothing poetic to say on my birthday, nothing weighs heavy on my heart not even the good things, I simply just am, I simply just exist and not in a bad way, I am okay, we’re okay and the silence in my mind and in my heart says it all, I am simply just happy to be here in this very moment, Happy Birthday Angel, God bless this roaring 25.
A new age, a moment of peace, a look that speaks for itself. See more photos below.