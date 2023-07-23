Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore At The Opening Night

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Latest Episode of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix Shares Trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba Epic “Jagun Jagun” | Watch

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Lights, Laughter, and the Nigerian Magic: Relive the Best Moments of Nigeria Day at the Essence Film Fest

Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa

Movies Movies & TV

The Barbie Train Made A Colourful Stop At Filmhouse Lagos

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan Wraps Production of Anikulapo Series “Rise of the Specter”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Will Nancy Expose Her Colleagues? Watch Epsiode 2 of “Visa on Arrival” (Season 3)

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

The Second Season of Taiwo Shittu’s “Boy Meets Girl” is Here!

Movies & TV

Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Biggie is back with so much up his sleeves, ready to set not just our screens but our hearts on fire. Can you already feel those flames of fave love rekindling in your hearts like ours?

It’s an all stars seasons of the biggest show on the African Continent Big Brother Naija and the stars are showing out in ultra-fashion. Find out which of your favourite former housmates is back at Big Brother’s house and see how they glammed up featuring the best of African fashion for the opening night, scroll for premium content:

Cynthia “Cee-c” Nwadiora 

Terseer Kiddwaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kidd (@kiddwaya)

Doyinsola David

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

Uriel Ngozi Oputa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Angel Agnes Smith

Ike Iyke Onyema

Asogwa Alexandra A.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Princess Onyejekwe 

Venita Akpofure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh)

Tolani “TBaj” Shobajo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TBAJ (@tolanibaj)

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Hazel Oyeze “White Money” Onoduenyi

Chukwuemeka “Frodd” Okoye, Pere Egbi, Somadina Anyama, Neo Akpofure, Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye Odiniya, Venita Akpofure, Adekunle Olopade and Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo have joined the above listed housemates in the Big Brother Naija house for this season.

Be sure to check back for updates.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Semhal Tsegaye Abebe is Helping Young Migrants Pursue Their Dreams in This Episode of Work & Life in Italy

What Does Life as a Celebrity Mobile Barber Look Like? Read this Edition of “Doing Life With” TopzyCut to Find Out

BN Prose: Taking Back What is Mine by Grace Ogor

5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold’s Forthcoming Album

Olusola Amadi: Six Tips for Juggling Career and Motherhood
css.php