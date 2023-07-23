Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Biggie is back with so much up his sleeves, ready to set not just our screens but our hearts on fire. Can you already feel those flames of fave love rekindling in your hearts like ours?

It’s an all stars seasons of the biggest show on the African Continent Big Brother Naija and the stars are showing out in ultra-fashion. Find out which of your favourite former housmates is back at Big Brother’s house and see how they glammed up featuring the best of African fashion for the opening night, scroll for premium content:

Cynthia “Cee-c” Nwadiora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

Terseer Kiddwaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kidd (@kiddwaya)

Doyinsola David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

Uriel Ngozi Oputa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Angel Agnes Smith

Ike Iyke Onyema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iké 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇿🇦🇹🇿 (@iam_ikeonyema)

Asogwa Alexandra A.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Princess Onyejekwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Onyejekwe (@iamprincess__official)

Venita Akpofure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh)

Tolani “TBaj” Shobajo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TBAJ (@tolanibaj)

Mercy Eke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Hazel Oyeze “White Money” Onoduenyi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (@whitemoney__)

Chukwuemeka “Frodd” Okoye, Pere Egbi, Somadina Anyama, Neo Akpofure, Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye Odiniya, Venita Akpofure, Adekunle Olopade and Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo have joined the above listed housemates in the Big Brother Naija house for this season.

