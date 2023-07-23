Movies & TV
Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night
Biggie is back with so much up his sleeves, ready to set not just our screens but our hearts on fire. Can you already feel those flames of fave love rekindling in your hearts like ours?
It’s an all stars seasons of the biggest show on the African Continent Big Brother Naija and the stars are showing out in ultra-fashion. Find out which of your favourite former housmates is back at Big Brother’s house and see how they glammed up featuring the best of African fashion for the opening night, scroll for premium content:
Cynthia “Cee-c” Nwadiora
Terseer Kiddwaya
Doyinsola David
Uriel Ngozi Oputa
Angel Agnes Smith
Ike Iyke Onyema
Asogwa Alexandra A.
Princess Onyejekwe
Venita Akpofure
Tolani “TBaj” Shobajo
Mercy Eke
Hazel Oyeze “White Money” Onoduenyi
Chukwuemeka “Frodd” Okoye, Pere Egbi, Somadina Anyama, Neo Akpofure, Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye Odiniya, Venita Akpofure, Adekunle Olopade and Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo have joined the above listed housemates in the Big Brother Naija house for this season.
