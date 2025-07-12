Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold7 | Flip 7 | Flip 7R, Raising the Bar for Smartphones

Samsung Electronics Company has announced Galaxy Z Fold7, a device that brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date.

It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. And with the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimized for the foldable form factor.

They also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip 7R, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities,

backed by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet smart enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design.

From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7R are intelligent pocket-sized companions built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability. Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display all in one device.

With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded. At just 215 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes more than just a smartphone. It transforms into another device entirely and reveals an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing. The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation,

providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps.

Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy’s pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results. Its high-resolution camera captures incredible detail, vibrant color and rich texture, pulling users back into every moment. AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimizes lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid, even in low light settings such as milestone dinners and late-night café scenes.

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is backed by the best-in-class processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s

uniquely customized and makes on-device AI processing tasks like real-time language translation and

Generative Edits faster and more seamless.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise. The Galaxy Z Fold7 puts a pro-grade creative studio in users’ pocket, with AI-powered tools optimized for its large display.

Users can capture stunning photos and videos and then edit with ease. From cleaning up clutter in product shots to removing background noise from café recordings, studio-quality enhancements can be done in a few easy steps.

The intuitive and intelligent features on the Galaxy Z Fold7 make it effortless to transform photos and videos into pro-level content, with no extra tools required. Shots look flawless with Photo Assist, which moves, erases or enlarges objects and adjusts angles and fills in backgrounds with AI-powered precision.

Users can seize vibrant expressions, including pet profiles with Portrait Studio and refine their photos using Galaxy’s enhanced Generative Edit. The ability to seamlessly remove distractions and fill in backgrounds has made Generative Edit a fan favorite, and now it’s even smarter. It offers proactive suggestions with the new Suggest Erases, which automatically detects passersby with the tap of a button. Audio Eraser has also been upgraded to be more intelligent and convenient. There’s a new toggle in

Gallery, and it now proactively detects and removes unwanted background noise like wind or traffic from video recordings.

Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 8 seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users type, say and even see. And with an AI-powered camera and privacy built into every layer, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes a smart and secure personal assistant, ready to help anytime, anywhere.

powered platform on foldables, delivering the latest Android experience straight out of the box.

making it possible to seamlessly type or speak contextual questions and get answers without having to toggle back and forth between apps. And with screen sharing on Gemini Live or camera sharing on Gemini Live, you can simply show Gemini what users are looking at on the screen or on the camera, then ask questions to get instant insights.

item on screen and get instant results, tips or tactics in a floating view that ensures a smooth,

uninterrupted experience.

the benefits of the expansive foldable display to boost productivity. AI Results View displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View, so the user’s original content remains unobstructed and visible.

Users can be more efficient with Drag & Drop AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window. With tools like Drawing Assist or Writing Assist, it’s easier than ever to move ideas and visuals, enabling a smoother creative process. Thin and light, Galaxy Z Fold7 is built to move with users, confidently. From repeated folding to being tossed in a bag, it is engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer, with a restructured hinge and foldable display.

Galaxy Z Flip7 on the other hand, is crafted for portability and puts powerful performance right in the palm of the user’s hand. With its compact size and sleek silhouette, it slips effortlessly into a small pocket or purse, perfect for whatever the day brings.

Whether catching calls during a coffee outing or snapping pictures at the store – no need to worry about the inevitable drops and bumps along the way. It’s also built to last and engineered to handle the rigors of daily use.

Content spills elegantly from edge-to-edge on the Galaxy Z Flip7’s stunning FlexWindow display, which

brings essentials front and center and makes it easy to type out quick messages, check schedules at a

glance and snap high-quality selfies. Galaxy Z Flip’s brightest FlexWindow yet delivers a super-smooth

refresh rate, so everything looks vivid and feels fluid – even when outside on a sunny day.

The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge

usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen. With 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow, Galaxy Z Flip7 enables ultra-fluid scrolling, streaming and gaming.

Plus, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are. The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.

Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter. The 10MP 100° camera on the main display expands the frame, so when users unfold their phone, it’s easy to capture group selfies, valuable moments and more of the world in a single shot.

While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form. With the largest battery ever in the Galaxy Z Flip series, it delivers enough additional power to watch an extra movie without charging.

Users can stream music or listen to podcasts during long commutes, edit photos on the fly and share

updates throughout the day without missing a beat.

1. The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play

time on a single charge.

2. The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by the latest 3nm processor, customized for Galaxy and fit for today’s lifestyle with an even more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than Galaxy Z Flip6.

3. Samsung DeX comes to a Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a

handy workstation: users can flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for

enhanced multitasking.

With FlexWindow enhanced for greater usability and Galaxy AI that is smarter and more intuitive than ever, Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces a new era of convenience and functionality, empowering users to search with their voice, get answers and take action directly on FlexWindow.

Powered by the newest One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, it delivers true multimodal AI

experiences optimized for the Flip’s iconic design, with many tasks now able to be handled right from the cover screen.

This intuitive, one-handed experience enhances productivity and introduces even more personalization

options, making the Galaxy Z Flip7 a smart and handy companion, whether a user is traveling around the globe or simply navigating a busy day.

Galaxy Z Flip7 brings a new level of AI-powered personalization, tailored to users’ style and routine. From curated wallpaper suggestions to emoji, color and widget customization, the FlexWindow becomes a dynamic extension of a user’s personality.

Whether prepping for travel or matching the mood, personalization is effortless and always evolving.

Bringing the foldable experience to even more users, Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience.

The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content

hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates – including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts – on the cover screen, in a layout optimized for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s compact form. Available in Black and White, it delivers a minimalist look that complements its intelligent, foldable design.

Future-Ready Mobile Security

As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption.

One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more.

With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is available for pre-order and comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and mint color options while, the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint color options.

The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White.

As a free service, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and

replacements for customers peace of mind.

For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galazy Z Flip7 and Galazy Z Flip7 FE, please visit:

Samsung.com.

