BBNaijaAllStars: Here’s Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore At The Opening Night

Tonight, the most aniticipated reality TV show on the African continent opens in grand style with it’s uber-stylish host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing out in an edgy ATAFO pink suit, riding the waves of the Barbie/Just Ken trend of the moment.

He pairs his outfit with rosette loafers, black studs, various pieces of jewellery and bold-framed goggles. See below:

Ebuka switches to regal 2-toned purple Agbada with Fila and sequin shoes for his second look.

