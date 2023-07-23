Movies & TV
#BBNaijaAllStars: Here’s Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore At The Opening Night
Tonight, the most aniticipated reality TV show on the African continent opens in grand style with it’s uber-stylish host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing out in an edgy ATAFO pink suit, riding the waves of the Barbie/Just Ken trend of the moment.
He pairs his outfit with rosette loafers, black studs, various pieces of jewellery and bold-framed goggles. See below:
Ebuka switches to regal 2-toned purple Agbada with Fila and sequin shoes for his second look.
Credits:
Muse: @ebuka
Outfit: @atafo.official
Photos: @theoladayo