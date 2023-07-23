Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore At The Opening Night

Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Watch the Latest Episode of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Netflix Shares Trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba Epic “Jagun Jagun” | Watch

Lights, Laughter, and the Nigerian Magic: Relive the Best Moments of Nigeria Day at the Essence Film Fest

Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa

The Barbie Train Made A Colourful Stop At Filmhouse Lagos

Kunle Afolayan Wraps Production of Anikulapo Series “Rise of the Specter”

Will Nancy Expose Her Colleagues? Watch Epsiode 2 of “Visa on Arrival” (Season 3)

The Second Season of Taiwo Shittu’s “Boy Meets Girl” is Here!

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here’s Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore At The Opening Night

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tonight, the most aniticipated reality TV show on the African continent opens in grand style with it’s uber-stylish host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing out in an edgy ATAFO pink suit, riding the waves of the Barbie/Just Ken trend of the moment.

He pairs his outfit with rosette loafers, black studs, various pieces of jewellery and bold-framed goggles. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Ebuka switches to regal 2-toned purple Agbada with Fila and sequin shoes for his second look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Credits:

Muse: @ebuka

Outfit: @atafo.official
Photos: @theoladayo

