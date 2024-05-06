Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Sleeping is a miraculous ability – how we lay in our beds and settle into oblivion. While it seems like an effortless act, sometimes, people find it difficult to fall asleep even when they are ready for bed. This is because several processes are involved in how sleep and the mind plays a key role in controlling how and when we sleep, and the body follows suit.

There are two types of sleepers: those who fall asleep effortlessly and those who suffer from insomnia. A common assumption is that those who fall asleep easily have no worries or issues to deal with. This is not entirely true. Some people sleep a lot despite dealing with a lot in their minds. The difference lies in their ability to shut their minds off when they are exhausted.

For example, some individuals can fall asleep faster than others, but they tend to wake up easily at the slightest noise or distraction, and this is because they are not consciously sleeping. They have many things on their minds that eventually cut them off midway through their sleep.

Insomniacs, on the other hand, struggle to fall asleep. They are often discussed on various platforms, and many people believe that they choose not to sleep or that they are not tired enough to do so. While it is true that many insomniacs tend to overthink, this does not mean that they have many things on their minds or that they will not fall asleep if they can. Insomnia can become a habit as the mind and body become accustomed to staying awake. Our internal body clock adjusts to the rhythm of our minds, and it becomes challenging to fall asleep even when we are tired and need rest.

How do we utilise the mind positively to stimulate us to sleep without hassles?

Knowing how the mind and body work together, we can control both. Once we adopt positive practices to stimulate our minds for sleep, we can train ourselves to fall asleep more easily. This is especially useful for insomniacs.

Avoid drinking fluids a few hours before bedtime. This will prevent the need to use the toilet in the middle of the night, which can disrupt sleep. Avoid stimulants like caffeine in the evening, as they can keep the mind and body alert. Avoid sugary or carbonated foods that may cause discomfort and keep you awake. Engage in some form of exercise each day to tire the body and make it more prone to sleep.

However, despite these hacks, it’s important to teach your mind to shut down, because you’re in charge of it. For insomniacs, you can learn to reschedule or postpone things that keep you up by focusing on your body. Make sure you’re in a comfortable, well-ventilated space for a good night’s sleep. Remember, an unstable sleep schedule brings an unstable routine and life. By practising these mindful habits, your body will be triggered to sleep, and you’ll be more productive each day.

***

Feature Image by Katrin Bolovtsova for Pexels