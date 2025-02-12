Comet Nwosu: Treat Yourself With The Same Kindness You Extend to Your Loved Ones

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This idea—that the opposite of culture is nature—offers a lens to examine how we live, think, and navigate our anxieties. Culture imposes systems, expectations, and measurements that often disconnect us from who we are at our core. It drives us to compare, strive, and meet ever-changing societal benchmarks. It’s relentless, and in many ways, it’s artificial.

Nature, on the other hand, reminds us of what’s real and essential. It’s the unspoken rhythm of life—the instinct to breathe, grow, heal, and exist without external validation. When we look at nature, we see that life is not hurried, forced, or measured against rigid standards. A tree grows steadily in its time; a river flows where it must. There is peace in nature’s unhurried, unjudged existence, and that peace can serve as a balm to our anxious minds.

But embracing nature isn’t always easy in a world steeped in culture. We’ve been conditioned to value productivity over presence, achievement over contentment, and appearance over authenticity. To undo this conditioning, we need nurturing—an intentional practice of reconnecting with ourselves, stripping away the layers of expectation, and tuning in to what feels natural and true.

Nurturing begins with self-compassion. It’s about learning to treat ourselves with the same kindness we’d extend to a loved one. It’s recognising that we are human, fallible, and imperfect, and that’s okay. When we let go of the need to constantly fix ourselves to meet cultural standards, we create space to just be.

It also involves slowing down. Nature doesn’t rush, and we don’t need to either. Slowing down allows us to listen to our inner voice, to rest and to recalibrate. When we stop racing to keep up with cultural demands, we can begin to hear the gentle guidance of our own intuition.

Essentially, nurturing requires connection. Not just with ourselves, but with the world around us. Whether it’s spending time outdoors, sitting in stillness, or engaging in meaningful relationships, connecting with something greater than ourselves brings us back to our natural state of balance and belonging.

Culture isn’t inherently bad; it’s how we organise and share collective values. But when culture becomes a source of comparison, anxiety, and disconnection, it’s a sign that we’ve moved too far from nature. The antidote lies in returning to the basics: nurturing ourselves, embracing simplicity, and finding joy in what comes naturally. The balance between culture and nature isn’t about rejecting one for the other; it’s about understanding and remembering that nature is where we find our grounding, and nurturing is how we find our way back.

 

***

Feature Image by Vlada Karpovich for Pexels

Comet is a passionate writer who aims to use her words to reach the souls of open-minded people. To help uplift them, enrich them with unforgettable nuggets of wisdom, and make them feel included. Not minding the facet of life, it is. To reach her: check me out on Instagram (newbie alert!) @cometnwosu, read more about my work at https://medium.com/@cometnwosu you won't regret it.

