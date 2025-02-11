Dennis Isong: How to Handle Property Disputes in Lagos

Imagine this: You’ve saved for years, maybe even decades, to buy a piece of land or a house in Lagos. You’ve dreamed of building a home for your family or starting a business on that property. Then, out of nowhere, someone claims the land is theirs. Or perhaps you inherited a property from your parents, only to discover that distant relatives or even strangers are contesting your ownership. The frustration, anger, and helplessness can be overwhelming. Property disputes are not just about money or assets; they’re about your dreams, your security and your peace of mind.

In Lagos, where land is gold and space is limited, these disputes are all too common. As you know, Lagos is a city of dreams, opportunities, and, unfortunately, property disputes. If you’ve ever found yourself caught in the web of a property dispute in Lagos, you know how emotionally draining and financially crippling it can be. The city’s real estate market is booming, but with that growth comes a surge in conflicts over land, buildings and ownership rights. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or someone who inherited a family property, the nightmare of a property dispute can feel like a dark cloud hanging over your head. But with the right knowledge and approach, you can navigate these murky waters and come out on top.

But why do these disputes happen?

Why Property Disputes Happen in Lagos

Multiple Sales of the Same Property

This is one of the most common issues. Unscrupulous sellers or agents sell the same piece of land to multiple buyers. By the time you realise what’s happened, you’re already in a legal battle.

Inheritance Conflicts

Family disputes over inherited property are rampant. Siblings, cousins, and even distant relatives may lay claim to a property, leading to prolonged court cases.

Boundary Disputes

Lagos is densely populated, and boundaries between properties are often unclear. Disputes arise when neighbours encroach on each other’s land, intentionally or unintentionally.

Fake Documents

Fake land titles, forged signatures, and doctored documents are tools used by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting buyers.

Government Acquisition

Sometimes, the government acquires land for public use, but the information doesn’t reach the rightful owners, leading to confusion and disputes.

How to Protect Yourself

The best way to avoid property disputes is to do your due diligence before buying or inheriting any property. Due diligence is not just a fancy term; it’s your shield against fraud and conflict. Here’s how to do it:

Verify the Seller’s Identity

Ensure the person selling the property is the rightful owner. Ask for valid identification and cross-check with the land registry.

Check the Land Title

In Lagos, the most secure form of land ownership is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) issued by the government. If the property doesn’t have one, tread carefully. You can also check for a Governor’s Consent, which is required for the transfer of ownership.

Conduct a Search at the Land Registry

This is crucial. A search will reveal the true owner of the property, any existing encumbrances, or pending litigation. Don’t skip this step, no matter how trustworthy the seller seems.

Inspect the Property Physically

Visit the property and inspect it thoroughly. Look for signs of occupation, boundary marks, and any red flags. Talk to neighbours; they often have valuable information about the property’s history.

Hire a Lawyer

A real estate lawyer can guide you through the process, review documents, and ensure everything is in order. Yes, it’s an extra cost, but it’s worth every penny to avoid future headaches.

What to Do If You’re Already in a Dispute

If you’re already caught in a property dispute, don’t panic. While the process can be stressful, there are steps you can take to resolve the issue:

Gather Your Documents

Collect all relevant documents, including your deed of assignment, receipts, and any correspondence with the seller or other parties. These will serve as evidence in your favour.

Engage a Competent Lawyer

A good lawyer is your best ally in a property dispute. They can help you understand your rights, file the necessary legal actions, and represent you in court if needed.

Explore Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Court cases can drag on for years, draining your time and resources. Consider mediation or arbitration as a faster and less expensive way to resolve the dispute.

Stay Calm and Patient

Property disputes can be emotionally charged, but losing your temper won’t help. Stay focused, follow your lawyer’s advice, and be patient. Justice may take time, but it’s worth fighting for.

Lagos is a city of endless possibilities, but it’s also a city where you need to be vigilant. Property disputes can happen to anyone, but with due diligence, you can minimise the risks. If you’re buying property, take your time, do your research, and seek professional help. If you’re already in a dispute, don’t lose hope. Fight for what’s rightfully yours, but do it wisely. Your property is more than just an asset; it’s a part of your story, your legacy and your future. Protect it with everything.

