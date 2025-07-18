Elizabeth and Leslie’s Ghanaian Wedding Was a Rich Blend of Love and Culture

Connect with us

Weddings

The display of rich African cultures will always be a beautiful sight to behold, and today, Elizabeth and Leslie are giving us an all-round cultural delight with their vibrant Ghanaian wedding!

It was a sweet affair of love, tradition, and colour. The tone for this beautiful celebration was set right from the morning prep. Their first look was pure magic, and Leslie’s reaction to seeing his baby girl? It’ll have you grinning from ear to ear! They moved to a beautifully decorated hall where their loved ones were gathered to witness their love story unfold in the most heartwarming way. From start to finish, it was all shades of love and beauty. Elizabeth and Leslie’s trad will surely have you hooked to your screen,

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Videography @maxwelljennings

