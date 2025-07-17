A Surprise Rooftop Proposal – Kikelomo Said Yes!

A sweet surprise from the love of your life is always a thrill. Abubakar pulled off a romantic rooftop proposal to surprise his baby girl, Kikelomo — and let’s just say, we are completely in our feels!

From the intimate setting to the love in their eyes, this moment was pure magic. He led her to a beautifully decorated setup, complete with a plaque listing 10 heartfelt reasons why he loves her. After reading through them, he went down on one knee… and sealed the moment forever. The excitement, beauty and sweetness that came with their proposal were just so heartwarming. Kikelomo and Abubakar look so smitten together, and you need no soothsayer to tell you that they are head over heels in love!

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Credits

Bride-to-be: @akiki___

Planner: @thecupidproposals.ng

Videography: @jossy_visuals

Photography: @bodunrin_photography