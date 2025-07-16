From the DMs to the Aisle – Here’s How Sophia and Ehren Came to be

Love is so powerful, and Sophia and Ehren’s union is proof of that. Despite the world being on lockdown during a global pandemic, love still found a way to break barriers of distance and culture to bring them together.

Ehren found his sweetheart on Instagram and slid into her DMs. Before long, they planned to go on their first date. The moment they saw each other, it was literally love at first sight. Now, they get to spend the rest of their lives together, and we’re super excited for them! Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely stunning, and we love how they beautifully embraced Sophia’s roots. Each frame is a lovely depiction of two hearts meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ehren:

I met Sophia online in the middle of COVID. I texted her first — luckily, she replied. She looked so beautiful, and I couldn’t help but wonder if she’d look the same in real life. We agreed to meet, and the moment I saw her, it was love at first sight for both of us. That was the beginning of our love story — a journey that led us to finally say I do. It’s #LoveLikeSWILL forever. ❤️

Credits

Bride @sophiyah_w

Planner @oraventss

Photography @zealsphotography

Videography @israelfilmz

Hairstylist @definishing_beautysalon

Shoot Decor @imazsignature_events

Reels @bmwreeels