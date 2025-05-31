Princess Adesile on Riding and Blooming on The Grace of Culture in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Our last feature was with Kelani Fatai. Did you miss it? You can catch up here.

Today, we’re doing life with Princess Adesile, a modern royal and cultural ambassador. Born into the prestigious lineage of the Awujale of Ijebu land, she made the headlines at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival as the first female horse rider to receive widespread recognition, redefining what tradition looks like in the modern era.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hi Princess Adesile, it’s great to have you with us today. How are you feeling?

Thank you so much for asking. I’m doing great, though a little overwhelmed in the best possible way. This season has been such a blessing, filled with many meaningful moments, and I’m just so grateful.

That’s lovely. Can you tell us about your journey and background—where you grew up, your education, and key moments from your childhood that influenced who you are?

I was born into royalty as a descendant of two distinguished royal houses in Ijebuland, making me a ”double princess” by heritage. My father, Prince Abdul Gafar Adebayo Ajigboteso, came from both the Awujale of Ijebuland and the Olisa of Ijebu-Ode royal lines, with ancestral roots tracing back to Oba Ademuyewo Fidipote, the Awujale of Ijebuland in the 1800s.

My lineage is rich with stories of Princesses, Princes, and traditional rulers whose names shaped communities. From the Gbegande Ruling House of Ososa to the Sekoro-Rubakoye Royal Family. My grandfather, Prince Tijani Adefoluso Ajigboteso, and grandmother, Princess Rukayat Abebi Olowoporoku, passed down not just names, but a legacy of leadership, elegance and cultural pride.

Growing up, I was surrounded by culture and tradition, but also encouraged to pursue education. I earned a Master’s degree in Information and Communication Technology, and even worked as an IT analyst before transitioning into entrepreneurship. That foundation in tech has shaped how I build, think, and lead.

A key moment I’ll never forget was when I was a child watching the Ojude Oba festival. I asked why the riders were mostly men, and not royals! Also, why were most girls, were dressed to watch? No one had a clear answer. That question stayed with me, and years later, I knew I had to answer it with action.

You’ve been particularly involved in Ojude Oba and other cultural activities. How important is cultural affiliation in understanding one’s identity and place in society?

It’s everything. Culture grounds you. It’s like knowing the lyrics to your soul’s soundtrack. Participating in Ojude Oba isn’t just ceremonial for me, it’s a living declaration that we, as women, also belong at the centre of tradition. Not on the sidelines.

That’s really good. You’ve got a strong sense of style. How important is fashion to you, and how does it help you express yourself or feel more confident?

Ah, fashion is my love language. It’s how I speak before I open my mouth. As a modern royal and a woman navigating different spaces, from tradition to tech, style helps me blend those worlds. I dress with intention: bold when I want to make a statement, soft when I want to let grace lead.

You’ve explored several countries around the world. What is your all-time favourite country, and what makes it special?

Apart from my homeland of Nigeria, it has to be Mexico. There’s just something about the warmth, not just of the sun, but of the people. I launched two brands there (Gusto Africano and DL Casa), and it honestly feels like a second home. Their love for colour, community and celebration reminds me of home in Nigeria.

What is one cultural experience from your travels that will forever be etched in your memory?

In Mexico, they celebrate the Day of the Dead. This always gets me emotional, not from sadness, but from the beauty of how they honour their ancestors. They are intentional in the way they do it with every flower and every candle. It isn’t just a ritual for them, it’s a declaration of remembrance and identity. This reminds me so much of Ojude Oba, where we too honour those who came before us, with music, colour and tradition. Both celebrations, though worlds apart, hold the same truth: we don’t just inherit a legacy; we live it out loud.

What’s a typical day like for you?

Honestly? It depends on what country I wake up in! But typically, it starts with gratitude, prayers, a cup of herbal tea, emails, creative calls, planning campaign shoots, and checking in on business ops. Somewhere in there, I make space to breathe as I have to remind myself that I’m not just building a brand, I’m living a life.

Let’s talk about the challenges of running a business as a young person in Nigeria. Do you have ‘Oh! No’ moments? How were you able to navigate them?

Plenty of “Oh no!” moments, trust me. From logistics drama to managing people, to “please call back in 10 minutes” when 10 days pass. But I’ve learned to breathe, pivot, and laugh. Community helps. So does family.

Is there a perspective or belief about the world you hold that you think more people should consider or adopt?

You can wear your grandfather’s agbada and still disrupt the world with your ideas. We’re allowed to be both.

If you could advise yourself 10 years from now, what would you say?

Girl, take the nap! The world will still be spinning. But seriously, remember why you started. And don’t shrink to make anyone comfortable. You are your ancestors’ dreams becoming a reality!

What is that thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m a techie at heart. I’ve worked in IT and still geek out over systems and digital tools. Also, I don’t think I can remember how to ride a bicycle, but I can ride a horse, even in my dreams. Life is funny like that.

How do you unwind and release yourself from stress or burdens?

Nature, prayer, and travelling. Sometimes I go on long walks with my phone off. Other times, I play dress up and pose like nobody’s watching, because no one is.

Haha, awesome! Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Princess

Thank you for having me.

_____________________

Many thanks to Princess Adesile for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We’d love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!