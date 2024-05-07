Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

I recently had a conversation with someone about the realities of building a career in HR. While we discussed the skill sets required, the conversation was more focused on the positive aspects. A career in HR can be highly fulfilling, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. The role is often glamorised, but the truth is that there are difficult moments that are rarely discussed. Let’s take a closer look at these realities and explore what they entail.

Untold reality

One of the stark realities of working in HR is your often misunderstood influence in decision-making. While you may be tasked with advocating for employees or implementing new policies, the final decisions typically rest with management. It can be frustrating to push for change only to see it fall by the wayside due to factors beyond your control. Employees tend to unnecessarily hate you for things beyond your control.

The rope of integrity

HR professionals frequently find themselves walking a tightrope between transparency and diplomacy. There are moments when you’ll need to navigate delicate situations, sometimes masking truths for the sake of maintaining harmony or protecting confidentiality. This can lead to internal conflicts as you question whether you’re truly upholding your integrity or merely appeasing others.

Confidentiality is not as easy as you think

Maintaining confidentiality is a cornerstone of the HR role, but it’s not always as straightforward as it seems. There will be instances where you’re privy to sensitive information or emotional situations, yet you’re required to keep a professional demeanour and refrain from sharing your thoughts or feelings. It can be emotionally taxing to hold onto these secrets, leading to a sense of isolation or burden especially if you do not have a solid support system.

Facing condescension

Despite the vital role HR plays within an organisation, there’s a persistent misconception that it’s a lesser career path. You may encounter scepticism or condescension from colleagues in other departments who question your abilities or intellect. It takes resilience to stand firm in your expertise and contributions, even in the face of unwarranted criticism.

Undermined support

HR is often viewed as a support function rather than a strategic partner, which can lead to feeling undervalued or overlooked. Your growth in a company where HR is not the main service offered will be slower than your colleagues who are seen as the ‘lifeline’ of the business. It is sad when people think HR is ‘easy’. Your efforts may be dismissed as secondary to the company’s core objectives. It’s essential to remind yourself of the invaluable role HR plays in shaping organisational culture and employee well-being.

Despite these challenges, it’s important to remember why you chose this career path in the first place. Whether it’s a passion for helping others, driving organisational change, or fostering a positive work environment, reconnecting with your purpose can help you navigate the low moments. Yes, there will be tough days where the realities of HR weigh heavily, but there will also be moments of success, connection, and growth that make it all worthwhile. By embracing both the highs and lows, you can cultivate resilience and continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of employees and the success of your organisation.

Feature Image by Andrea Piacquadio for Pexels