Yewande Jinadu: Finding Your Strengths in a World Obsessed with Talent

I used to think I had no talent. Growing up, I’d look at people who could sing, dance or paint and wonder why I couldn’t be like them. I didn’t have a showcase-able talent. No one was ever going to call me up on stage. I felt like God forgot to give me something special.

I’d hear people say, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” and nod along, thinking, “Yeah, I know that.” But deep down, I was constantly measuring myself against others. Someone always seemed better, smarter or more talented.

It wasn’t just me. I’ve sat with clients who’d say, “I don’t compare myself to others,” but then explain how they felt inadequate because they weren’t as successful or confident as their colleague. Comparison is sneaky. That little voice says, “Why can’t I be like them?”

For years, I thought talent was only about singing, dancing or art. Since I couldn’t do any of that, I felt incomplete. But I have learned that talent isn’t just what you can do on a stage. It’s also about the things that make you, you. I realised my talent was in understanding people. I could listen, connect and help them see things differently. It’s not flashy, but it matters. I also realised I didn’t have to be good at everything. I just had to be the best version of myself.

So how did I get past my insecurity?

I stopped looking for validation. I stopped waiting for someone to tell me I was talented. Instead, I focused on what I was good at, even if it wasn’t obvious. I stopped comparing myself. Everyone has their own journey. Just because someone else is good at something doesn’t mean I’m not good at anything. I started loving myself. I celebrated my small wins, treated myself with kindness, and trusted myself to figure things out.

Here’s the truth: you can’t build a successful career if you don’t believe in yourself. You can’t put in the work if you don’t feel capable. And you can’t do any of that if you’re constantly comparing yourself to someone else.

If you’re feeling like you’re not enough, that you don’t have a talent, I want you to know that you do. It might not be something you can showcase on a stage, but it’s there. And it’s valuable. Here are some of the things you can try to do within the next 3 months and document your progress:

Identify your strengths: What are you good at? It doesn’t have to be flashy. Celebrate small wins: Finished a project? Learned something new? Celebrate it. Limit comparison: Focus on your own journey, not someone else’s. Take action: Trust yourself to take the first step, even if you’re not sure where it will lead.

Stop looking at someone else’s journey and wishing it was yours. Start loving yourself, not because you’re perfect, but because you’re worth it.

At the end of the day, your worth isn’t measured by how well you fit into society’s idea of talent. It’s in the way you show up, the impact you make, and the things only you can bring to the table. Your journey is yours alone, unique, unfolding and worthy of being lived without the weight of comparison. Embrace who you are, trust in what you have to offer, and step forward with confidence. The world doesn’t need another version of someone else; it needs you, just as you are.

