How YouTube Is Changing Film Distribution for Nigerian Filmmakers

Since its release on YouTube, the internet can’t get enough of Omoni Oboli‘s “Love in Every Word.” The movie has now garnered over 7 million views within five days, keeping audiences engaged in interesting discussions online. Different outlets and reviewers have dissected the plot, analyzed its characters and explored its central themes. Like many of Omoni Oboli’s films, “Love in Every Word” revolves around love and relationships. Yet, its success is particularly notable because it isn’t February, the so-called month of love, nor does it coincide with any other predictable moment that might explain its virality.

Beyond its thematic elements, “Love in Every Word” has sparked a broader conversation about Nigerian filmmaking and distribution. Movies that attract this level of attention are typically found on streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime, which have long been perceived as the standard for high-quality film distribution. YouTube, by contrast, was often associated with subpar filmmaking, with critics questioning the quality of movies released there. However, the reception of “Love in Every Word” defies that stereotype. Discussions surrounding the film have focused less on production quality and more on its real-life parallels. Issues like power dynamics between an employer and employee, or the exaggerated lengths to which a man might go to prove his love, as explored in the movie.

In recent times, an increasing number of Nigerian filmmakers have begun prioritising YouTube over other streaming giants. This shift is driven by several factors.

The first significant factor is accessibility. Unlike paid streaming services that require subscriptions, YouTube allows anyone with an internet connection to watch movies for free. Given Nigeria’s economic realities, where many people cannot afford recurring subscription fees, YouTube is exactly an inclusive alternative that democratises access to Nollywood films. This ensures that filmmakers reach a much broader audience, including those who might otherwise be excluded from mainstream digital platforms. Just have data and YouTube, you can watch a movie.

For filmmakers, YouTube offers multiple revenue streams that make it a viable business model for them. Through the YouTube Partner Program, filmmakers can earn from ad revenue, memberships, Super Chats and even rentals. While revenue per view may not match the licensing fees offered by other streaming platforms, consistent viewership can lead to sustainable earnings, especially for filmmakers with a dedicated fanbase. But YouTube provides that financial independence, allowing creators to retain full control over their earnings rather than splitting revenue with distributors.

Speaking of control, filmmakers often have to adhere to strict content guidelines and negotiate licensing deals, YouTube helps them scratch those processes. Filmmakers can release their movies without interference, decide how they are marketed, and even engage directly with their audience through comment sections, community posts and live discussions. This direct interaction fosters a stronger relationship between filmmakers and viewers, ultimately building loyal audiences. Anyone who knows and understands Nigerians, knows they love their celebrities and when they interact with them.

Also, YouTube’s algorithm plays a significant role in content visibility. Movies that gain traction through high engagement (likes, comments, shares) are pushed to a wider audience through recommendations. This organic exposure can lead to millions of views, as seen with “Love in Every Word.”

However, the success of “Love in Every Word” is not exactly an isolated case. Nigerian filmmakers like Ruth Kadiri have increasingly turned to YouTube as a primary distribution platform. These filmmakers recognise that YouTube offers not only an opportunity for wider audience reach but also an adaptable business model suited to Nigeria’s unique economic landscape. The accessibility of free streaming makes it an ideal option for millions of Nigerians who would otherwise be unable to afford subscription-based platforms.

YouTube is redefining the future of Nollywood, even if it is barely noticeable. It allows filmmakers to thrive while ensuring that Nigerian audiences, regardless of financial constraints, continue to enjoy homegrown stories. This indicates a shift in film distribution, demonstrating that accessibility and financial independence can coexist with quality storytelling.

***

Feature Image by Szabó Viktor Pexels