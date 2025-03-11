The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Uzor Arukwe & BamBam’s Chemistry in “Love in Every Word”

Connect with us

Uzor's portrayal of Obiora has people raving, with many calling him the kind of man they wish existed in real life. BamBam is being praised for her graceful, feminine mannerisms, making Chioma's character feel both soft and authentic.
For the past 24 hours, one phrase has taken over the internet: “Odogwu Panrara”. If you’ve been online, chances are you’ve seen the name pop up repeatedly, and it’s all thanks to “Love in Every Word,” the latest Nollywood film that has viewers completely hooked.

Directed by Stanley Obi and produced by Omoni Oboli and Tomi Adeoya, the movie follows Chioma (BamBam), a hardworking woman who walks away from a relationship weighed down by financial irresponsibility. Enter Chief Obiora (Uzor Arukwe), a wealthy, self-assured Igbo businessman who not only showers her with love and generosity but also stands firm in his desire to be with her.

Now, fans cannot stop talking about how well BamBam and Uzor Arukwe embodied their roles. Uzor’s portrayal of Obiora has people raving, with many calling him the kind of man they wish existed in real life. If you’ve been following his career, this won’t come as a surprise. We even got to feature him on BN Meet the Star, where he spoke about his journey, versatility, and the roles that excite him.

BamBam, on the other hand, is being praised for her graceful, feminine mannerisms, making Chioma’s character feel both soft and authentic. And together, their chemistry is undeniable.

Swipe to watch some clips from the film, and check out some of the reactions below. Warning: this movie will get you daydreaming.

