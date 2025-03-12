Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of “Joy”

Gospel singer Benita Okojie has a new song titled “Joy,” a song about faith, peace, and the assurance that God’s joy is always with us.

She continually sings, “Eghoghon Re Vade” (He is bringing joy), calling us to hold on to Jesus no matter what comes, knowing that His blessings cover every part of life, our families, businesses, and homes. It’s a declaration that even in difficult times, joy is our response.

Benita delivers this song with words that speak to the heart, showing that no situation is beyond God’s reach. “Whatever comes my way, I am safe in Him. When trouble comes my way, joy is my response.”

Listen below.